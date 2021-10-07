Las Vegas 93, Phoenix 76

LAS VEGAS (93)
Wilson 7-13 1-1 15, Young 1-5 0-0 2, Cambage 4-7 0-0 9, Gray 9-17 0-0 22, Williams 7-10 0-0 17, Hamby 1-9 1-2 3, Park 0-1 0-0 0, Stokes 2-3 1-2 5, Plum 6-11 5-6 20, Slocum 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 37-77 8-11 93.
PHOENIX (76)
Nurse 0-1 0-0 0, Turner 3-4 0-0 6, Griner 6-19 1-4 13, Diggins-Smith 6-17 1-1 14, Taurasi 5-15 1-1 14, Smith 1-1 0-0 3, Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Vaughn 2-7 0-0 4, Hartley 3-4 0-0 7, Peddy 4-4 3-3 13. Totals 31-75 6-9 76.
|Las Vegas
|24
|25
|29
|15
|—
|93
|Phoenix
|29
|17
|11
|19
|—
|76
3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 11-22 (Gray 4-7, Plum 3-5, Williams 3-6, Cambage 1-2), Phoenix 8-19 (Taurasi 3-9, Peddy 2-2, Diggins-Smith 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 37 (Wilson 12), Phoenix 35 (Griner 8). Assists_Las Vegas 22 (Gray, Plum 6), Phoenix 20 (Taurasi, Turner 4). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 13, Phoenix 14. A_11,255 (18,422)
Comments