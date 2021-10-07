Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Las Vegas 93, Phoenix 76

The Associated Press
October 7, 2021 12:06 am
< a min read
      

LAS VEGAS (93)

Wilson 7-13 1-1 15, Young 1-5 0-0 2, Cambage 4-7 0-0 9, Gray 9-17 0-0 22, Williams 7-10 0-0 17, Hamby 1-9 1-2 3, Park 0-1 0-0 0, Stokes 2-3 1-2 5, Plum 6-11 5-6 20, Slocum 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 37-77 8-11 93.

PHOENIX (76)

Nurse 0-1 0-0 0, Turner 3-4 0-0 6, Griner 6-19 1-4 13, Diggins-Smith 6-17 1-1 14, Taurasi 5-15 1-1 14, Smith 1-1 0-0 3, Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Vaughn 2-7 0-0 4, Hartley 3-4 0-0 7, Peddy 4-4 3-3 13. Totals 31-75 6-9 76.

Las Vegas 24 25 29 15 93
Phoenix 29 17 11 19 76

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 11-22 (Gray 4-7, Plum 3-5, Williams 3-6, Cambage 1-2), Phoenix 8-19 (Taurasi 3-9, Peddy 2-2, Diggins-Smith 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 37 (Wilson 12), Phoenix 35 (Griner 8). Assists_Las Vegas 22 (Gray, Plum 6), Phoenix 20 (Taurasi, Turner 4). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 13, Phoenix 14. A_11,255 (18,422)

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|3 Cyber Defense Summit 2021
10|3 GIS-Pro 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

A spider’s web is stronger than it looks