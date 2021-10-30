Late TD lifts Missouri State over North Dakota 32-28

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jason Shelley threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Smith with 15 seconds remaining and Missouri State rallied to beat North Dakota 32-28 on Saturday.

Von Young forced a fumble that was recovered by Eric Johnson at the Missouri State 24. From there, the Bears (5-3, 4-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference) drove 76 yards in 1:24, scoring on third down after two runs netted nothing. A 39-yard Shelley-to-Naveon Mitchell pass was the key play on the winning drive.

Otis Weah’s 11-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter gave the Fighting Hawks (3-5, 1-4 Missouri Valley Football Conference) a 28-17 lead. The Bears, ranked No. 20 in the FCS coaches poll, cut their deficit to three points after recovering another North Dakota fumble that led to a 63-yard drive capped by Shelley’s 12-yard TD run and a 2-point conversion with 4:33 left.

Shelley was 29 of 42 for 349 yards passing, three touchdowns and an interception. The transfer from Utah State went over 2,000 yards passing this season. He also tied the Bears’ single-season record with his eight consecutive 200-yard passing games.

Tyrone Scott had a career-high 147 yards receiving and a touchdown on 10 catches, setting a Bears record with his fifth 100-yard receiving game of the season. Tobias Little added a career-high 111 yards on the ground on 15 carries.

Weah rushed for 156 yards with three touchdowns on 21 carries for the Fighting Hawks.

