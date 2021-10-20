On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Lazio suspends eagle trainer after fascist salute at stadium

The Associated Press
October 20, 2021 1:29 pm
1 min read
      

ROME (AP) — Lazio suspended eagle trainer Juan Bernabè on Wednesday after he was filmed making a fascist salute in front of fans.

Bernabè has been the falconer and the trainer of Lazio’s eagle mascot Olympia since 2010.

A video, which went viral on social media, showed Bernabè holding Olympia and making the fascist salute while chanting “Duce, Duce” along with the Lazio fans after the team’s victory over Inter Milan on Saturday.

“Duce” was the nickname for Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.

        Insight by GitLab: During this webinar executives from the State Department, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and GitLab will discuss how institutionalizing a DevSecOps approach to software development is a journey that must bring together the technology and business sides to change an organization’s culture.

“Having learnt of the existence of the video which shows Juan Bernabè (not an employee of Lazio but a worker for an external company) behaving in a way that offends the club, the fans and the values to which the community aspires, action has been taken with the company for the immediate suspension of the person concerned from the service and for the possible termination of existing contracts,” Lazio said in a statement.

Lazio fans have had a troubled history of racism and fascism and the club has long tried to crack down on the problem.

The club said in the statement that it had sent out a letter just last week to all its suppliers reminding them of the code of ethics.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
10|18 37th Annual AME International...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Mammoth Hot Spring Terraces in fall