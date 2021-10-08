On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Leafs, Senators, Raptors allowed to host capacity crowds

The Associated Press
October 8, 2021 8:18 pm
< a min read
      

TORONTO (AP) — Ontario’s major indoor professional sports teams have been given the green light to host capacity crowds.

The NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators and the NBA’s Toronto Raptors will be able to play in front of full arenas when their seasons start this month, Ontario Sports Minister Lisa MacLeod announced Friday.

The indoor capacity limits will be lifted in the arenas beginning Saturday at 12:01 a.m. Proof of vaccination will be required to attend.

The move leaves the Vancouver Canucks as the only NHL team without full-capacity crowds. COVID-19 protocols in British Columbia still limit indoor crowds to 50% of capacity.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|4 NFPA 13, Standard for Installation of...
10|5 The GEOINT Symposium
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard, Marines, NATO convene for environmental panel