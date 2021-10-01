Lens beats 10-man Reims to consolidate 2nd place in France

LENS, France (AP) — Arnaud Kalimuendo scored twice for Lens to continue its flying start with a 2-0 win over 10-man Reims in the French league on Friday.

The 19-year-old Kalimuendo, who is on loan at Lens for the second time from Paris Saint-Germain, broke the deadlock in first half injury time after a penalty conceded by Reims midfielder Hugo Ekitike.

Ekitike was Reims’ player of the game with two goals in its 3-1 win over Nantes last weekend, but he caught Lens’ Kevin Danso in the face with the sole of his boot and was shown a red card after a VAR check.

Kalimuendo followed his first goal for Lens since his return with his second in the 52nd, brilliantly set up by Florian Sotoca.

Lens consolidated second place after losing just one of its nine games so far.

Reims dropped to 12th after its third defeat, having played a game more than its midtable rivals.

One of them, Rennes, hosts league leader Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday. Defending champion Lille hosts third-placed Marseille, also Sunday.

