List of inactive players for NFL games in Week 5

The Associated Press
October 10, 2021 3:09 pm
3 min read
      

NY GIANTS AT DALLAS

Giants: LB Jabrill Peppers (hamstring); WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring); WR Darius Slayton (hamstring); OL Ben Bredeson (hand); CB Josh Jackson; CB Sam Beal.

Cowboys: S Donovan Wilson (groin); DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle); QB Will Grier; S Israel Mukuamu; T Brandon Knight; WR Semi Fehoko.

SAN FRANCISCO AT ARIZONA

49ers: CB K’Waun Williams (calf); QB Jimmy Garoppolo (calf); WR Jauan Jennings; OL Aaron Banks; DL Zach Kerr; DB Buster Skrine; CB Ambry Thomas.

Cardinals: CB Byron Murphy (ribs); QB Chris Streveler; CB Marco Wilson (ribs); CB Tay Gowan; DL Victor Dimukeje; DL Michael Dogbe.

CHICAGO AT LAS VEGAS

Bears: QB Nick Foles; TE Jesse James; WR Breshad Perriman; LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe; TE J.P. Holtz; DT Akiem Hicks.

Raiders: RB Peyton Barber; DE Malcolm Koonce; OT Jackson Barton; DT Damion Square.

CLEVELAND AT LA CHARGERS

Browns: CB Greg Newsome (calf); S Richard LeCounte III; LB Tony Fields III; OT Chris Hubbard (triceps); OT Jedrick Willis (ankle); DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle); DT Tommy Togai.

Chargers: QB Easton Stick; RB Justin Jackson (groin); DB Trey Marshall; G Brenden Jaimes; TE Tre’ McKitty.

NEW ORLEANS AT WASHINGTON

Saints: LT Terron Armstead (elbow); C Erik McCoy (calf); QB Ian Book; WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey; DE Jayln Holmes; DB Desmond Trufant.

Washington: G Brandon Scherff (knee); WR Dyami Brown (knee); WR Cam Sims (hamstring); TE Jace Sternberger; DE Shaka Toney; CB Danny Johnson.

MIAMI AT TAMPA BAY

Dolphins: CB Trill Williams; CB Noah Igbinoghene; WR DeVante Parker; T Greg Little; TE Hunter Long; DE John Jenkins.

Buccaneers: WR Jaelon Darden; RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn; TE Rob Gronkowski; S Antoine Winfield Jr.; G Nick Leverett; DL Patrick O’Connor; QB Kyle Trask.

TENNESSEE AT JACKSONVILLE

Titans: WR Julio Jones (hamstring); P Brett Kern (groin); OLB Bud Dupree (knee); WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (hamstring); OL Ty Sambrailo (foot); DL Woodrow Hamilton; RB Mekhi Sargent.

Jaguars: DL Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle/illness); PK Josh Lambo; CB Tyson Campbell (toe); DE/OLB Lerentee McCray (hamstring); DE/OLB Jordan Smith.

NEW ENGLAND AT HOUSTON

Patriots: G Shaq Mason (abdomen); CB Shaun Wade (concussion); CB Jalen Mills; TE Devin Asiasi; DE Ronnie Perkins; RB J.J. Taylor.

Texans: RB Rex Burkhead (hip); WR Danny Amendola (thigh); RB Scottie Phillps; DB Jimmy Moreland; DL Charles Omenihu; TE Brevin Jordan; QB Deshaun Watson.

DENVER AT PITTSBURGH

Broncos: QB Brett Rypien; CB Ronald Darby; CB Kary Vincent Jr.; S Jamar Johnson; OT Cam Fleming; DL McTelvin Agim.

Steelers: QB Dwayne Haskins; WR James Washington; CB Cam Sutton; CB Ahkello Witherspoon; ILB Buddy Johnson; DT Carlos Davis.

DETROIT at MINNESOTA

Lions: RB Jermar Jefferson; WR Tom Kennedy; DE Eric Banks; DE Jashon Cornell; OLB Jessie Lemonier; CB Daryl Worley.

Vikings: QB Kellen Mond; WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette (toe); RB Dalvin Cook (ankle); G Wyatt Davis; DT Michael Pierce (elbow); DE Patrick Jones II.

PHILADELPHIA AT CAROLINA

Eagles: OT Lane Johnson; QB Gardner Minshew; DT Marlon Tuipulotu; CB Mack McCain; OL Jack Anderson.

Panthers: RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring); LT Cam Erving (neck); LB Shaq Thompson (foot); WR Shi Smith; DE Darryl Johnson; DT Phil Hoskins; CB Rashaan Melvin.

GREEN BAY AT CINCINNATI

Packers: CB Rasul Douglas; DL Jack Heflin; OL Elgton Jenkins; OL Josh Myers; S Vernon Scott; LB Jaylon Smith.

Bengals: CB Nick McCloud; DE Darius Hodge; OT Fred Johnson; WR Mike Thomas; DT Tyler Shelvin.

NEW YORK JETS VS ATLANTA (IN LONDON)

Falcons: WR Russell Gage; WR Calvin Ridley; QB Feleipe Franks; S Erik Harris; CB Avery Williams; DL John Cominsky; DL Marlon Davidson.

Jets: WR Jeff Smith; RB La’Mical Perine; TE Tyler Kroft; S Marcus Maye; DL Jonathan Marshall; S Adrian Colbert; CB Isaiah Dunn.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

