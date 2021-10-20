On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Lod, Fragapane goals put Minnesota United over the Union 3-2

The Associated Press
October 20, 2021 11:13 pm
1 min read
      

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Robin Lod and Franco Fragapane scored goals a few minutes apart as Minnesota United beat the Philadelphia Union 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Emanuel Reynoso stole a pass in the attacking third and pulled the Philadelphia defense with him in the center before playing a back-heel pass to Lod for a one-touch finish to tie the game 2-2 in the 63rd minute. Fragapane gave Minnesota a 3-2 lead when he headed home the rebound of a shot by Adrien Hunou in the 67th minute.

Minnesota (12-10-8) has won back-to-back games following a three-game winless skid.

Fragapane also opened the scoring in the game in the 41st minute, playing a slow roller that led Hunou to the corner of the 6-yard box for a one-touch finish.

Philadelphia’s Daniel Gazdag scored just before halftime and again in the 54th — just his second and third goals in MLS — to give the Union a 2-1 lead.

Philadelphia (12-8-10) had its six-game unbeaten streak snapped.

Fragpane, 28, has four goals this season, which is his first in MLS.

Minnesota played a man down after Romain Métanire was shown a straight red card in the 77th minute for throwing the ball at Philadelphia’s Kai Wagner following a dustup. Wagner was shown a yellow card.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

