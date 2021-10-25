On Air: The Search for Accountability
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Longtime Brewers coach Ed Sedar, 60, announces retirement

The Associated Press
October 25, 2021 11:21 am
< a min read
      

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Longtime Milwaukee Brewers coach Ed Sedar has retired after a 30-year career with the organization.

Sedar, 60, had worked as the Brewers’ first base coach from 2007-10 and third base coach from 2011-20. He spent this season as an adviser to the Brewers’ major league coaching staff.

“It’s been a great ride,” Sedar said Monday in a statement. “Being able to spend 30 years with one organization is something I will always cherish. I appreciate everyone who has been there for me and helped along the way. I wish the organization the best going forward. They are in great hands. Most of all, I will miss the best fans in sports.”

Sedar previously worked with the Brewers as a minor league outfield and baserunning coordinator from 1992-2006. He also was a minor league field coordinator from 1992-2006 and managed the Brewers’ rookie-level minor league team in Ogden, Utah, from 1998-2001 and their rookie-level minor league team in Helena, Montana, in 2003 as well as 2005-06.

        Insight by GitLab: During this webinar executives from the State Department, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and GitLab will discuss how institutionalizing a DevSecOps approach to software development is a journey that must bring together the technology and business sides to change an organization’s culture.

Before beginning his coaching career, Sedar was a minor league outfielder for eight seasons in the Chicago White Sox organization.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|23 Infocomm 2021
10|24 2021 PSC Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VA firemen drive 1,000 miles for Veteran’s last trip home