Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Los Angeles FC 3, FC Dallas 2

The Associated Press
October 20, 2021 10:21 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles FC 1 2 3
FC Dallas 2 0 2

First Half_1, FC Dallas, Hollingshead, 3 (Ferreira), 10th minute; 2, Los Angeles FC, Arango, 9 (penalty kick), 33rd; 3, FC Dallas, Jara, 5 (Obrian), 45th+1.

Second Half_4, Los Angeles FC, Arango, 10 (Musovski), 75th; 5, Los Angeles FC, Arango, 11 (Fall), 79th.

Goalies_Los Angeles FC, Jamal Blackman, Tomas Romero; FC Dallas, Phelipe Megiolaro, James Maurer.

Yellow Cards_Hedges, FC Dallas, 59th; Cifuentes, Los Angeles FC, 67th; Hollingshead, FC Dallas, 73rd; Musovski, Los Angeles FC, 89th.

        Insight by Confluent: Learn about how agencies are benefitting from that concept of data-in-motion to improve mission outcomes in this exclusive e-book.

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Ryan Graves, Ian McKay, Tim Ford. 4th Official_Sergii Demianchuk.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles FC_Jamal Blackman; Tristan Blackmon (Sebastien Ibeagha, 46th), Mamadou Fall, Marco Farfan (Raheem Edwards, 26th), Jesus Murillo, Diego Palacios; Jose Cifuentes, Daniel Crisostomo (Bryce Duke, 27th), Brian Rodriguez (Danny Musovski, 60th); Cristian Arango (Michee Ngalina, 84th), Latif Blessing.

FC Dallas_Phelipe Megiolaro; Matt Hedges, Jose Antonio Martinez; Edwin Cerrillo, Ryan Hollingshead, Jader Obrian (Freddy Vargas, 71st), Paxton Pomykal (Szabolcs Schon, 80th), Brandon Servania (Andres Ricaurte, 80th); Jesus Ferreira, Franco Jara (Bryan Acosta, 64th), Ema Twumasi.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
10|18 37th Annual AME International...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

WWII Soldier identified and buried 77 years after his death