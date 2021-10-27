Trending:
Los Angeles FC 3, Seattle 0

The Associated Press
October 27, 2021 12:49 am
Seattle 0 0 0
Los Angeles FC 2 1 3

First Half_1, Los Angeles FC, Rodriguez, 3 (Edwards), 21st minute; 2, Los Angeles FC, Blessing, 2 (Kim), 45th+3.

Second Half_3, Los Angeles FC, Arango, 13 (Blessing), 51st.

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei, Stefan Cleveland, Spencer Richey; Los Angeles FC, Jamal Blackman, Tomas Romero.

Yellow Cards_Tolo, Seattle, 66th; Arango, Los Angeles FC, 70th; Palacios, Los Angeles FC, 79th; Fall, Los Angeles FC, 90th+4.

Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Eduardo Mariscal, Jair Marrufo. 4th Official_Michael Radchuk.

___

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gomez Andrade (Shane O’Neill, 68th), Bradley Shaun Smith (Leo Chu, 56th), Nouhou Tolo; Josh Atencio (Nicolas Lodeiro, 67th), Alex Roldan, Cristian Roldan, Kelyn Rowe (Danny Leyva, 68th); Will Bruin (Nicolas Benezet, 37th), Fredy Montero.

Los Angeles FC_Jamal Blackman; Mamadou Fall, Marco Farfan (Jordan Harvey, 90th+1), Sebastien Ibeagha, Moon-hwan Kim, Jesus Murillo (Tristan Blackmon, 78th), Diego Palacios (Daniel Crisostomo, 90th+1); Brian Rodriguez (Carlos Vela, 78th); Cristian Arango (Danny Musovski, 82nd), Latif Blessing, Raheem Edwards.

