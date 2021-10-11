On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Los Angeles will face San Francisco in Game 3 of the NLDS

The Associated Press
October 11, 2021 1:18 pm
1 min read
      

San Francisco Giants (107-55, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (106-56, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 9:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (0-0, 3.83 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) Dodgers: Max Scherzer (0-0, 2.46 ERA, .86 WHIP, 236 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -208, Giants +174; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

NLDS: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: Max Scherzer and Los Angeles will play San Francisco in Game 3 of the NLDS.

The Dodgers were 58-23 on their home turf in 2021. Los Angeles has a team slugging percentage of .376 this postseason, Will Smith leads them with a mark of .636 in 11 at-bats.

The Giants were 53-28 on the road in 2021. San Francisco has a team batting average of .213 this postseason, Buster Posey has led them with an average of .500

The Dodgers won the last meeting 9-2. Julio Urias earned his first victory and Will Smith went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Kevin Gausman took his first loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner leads the Dodgers with 65 extra base hits and is batting .328.

Brandon Crawford leads the Giants with 90 RBIs and is batting .298.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .281 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Giants: 8-2, .251 batting average, 2.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).

Giants: Tony Watson: (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Scott Kazmir: (hamstring), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

