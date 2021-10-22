LPGA Qualifying Tour Stage II Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Plantation Golf and Country Club
|Venice, Fla.
|Purse: $2 million
|Bobcat Course
|Yardage: 6,543; Par: 72
|Yardage: 6,363; Par: 72
|(a)-amateur
|Second Round
Ruoning Yin 69-65_134 -10
Maddi Caldwell-Young 71-66_137 -7
Gabby Lemieux 68-69_137 -7
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard 67-70_137 -7
Alyaa Abdulghany 70-68_138 -6
Agathe Laisne (a) 69-69_138 -6
Linn Grant 68-70_138 -6
Karen Fredgaard (a) 68-70_138 -6
Karis Anne Davidson 71-68_139 -5
Milagros Chaves 68-71_139 -5
Maddie McCrary 71-69_140 -4
Beatrice Wallin (a) 69-71_140 -4
Maria Parra 68-72_140 -4
Yu-Chiang Hou (a) 75-66_141 -3
Kaitlyn Papp 72-69_141 -3
Polly Mack (a) 72-69_141 -3
Xiaowen Yin (a) 72-69_141 -3
Sarah White 72-69_141 -3
Alexa Pano (a) 71-70_141 -3
Leslie Cloots 71-70_141 -3
Allisen Corpuz 70-71_141 -3
Ching Huang 70-71_141 -3
Jessica Peng 70-71_141 -3
Hyo Joon Jang (a) 70-71_141 -3
Auston Kim (a) 70-71_141 -3
Amelia Garvey 70-71_141 -3
Virginia Elena Carta 69-72_141 -3
Kim Metraux 68-73_141 -3
Maddie Szeryk 73-69_142 -2
Katie Yoo 73-69_142 -2
Sofia Garcia 73-69_142 -2
Paz Marfa Sans 72-70_142 -2
Gabriela Ruffels 72-70_142 -2
Jaclyn Lee 72-70_142 -2
Gina Kim (a) 69-73_142 -2
Grace Kim 69-73_142 -2
Kaley Nicole In 68-74_142 -2
Kiira Riihijarvi 76-67_143 -1
Dewi Weber 74-69_143 -1
Ana Paula Valdes 73-70_143 -1
Kennedy Swann 72-71_143 -1
Rachel Stous 71-72_143 -1
Abegail Arevalo 71-72_143 -1
Julienne Soo 71-72_143 -1
Karen Kim 75-69_144 E
Lauren Hartlage 74-70_144 E
Jessica Porvasnik 74-70_144 E
Siyun Liu 74-70_144 E
Min A Yoon 74-70_144 E
Emma Thorngren 74-70_144 E
Karen Chung 73-71_144 E
Peerada Piddon 73-71_144 E
Emilee Hoffman 73-71_144 E
Julie Aime 72-72_144 E
Laura Gonzalez Escallon 72-72_144 E
Alice Hewson 72-72_144 E
Babe Liu 72-72_144 E
Pauline Del Rosario 71-73_144 E
Brooke Matthews (a) 71-73_144 E
Anita Uwadia 70-74_144 E
Teresa Toscano (a) 70-74_144 E
Maria Fernanda Torres 69-75_144 E
Chinatsu Kobayashi (a) 75-70_145 +1
Hira Naveed 75-70_145 +1
Selena Costabile 74-71_145 +1
Celine Borge 74-71_145 +1
Alejandra Llaneza 73-72_145 +1
Lucy Li 73-72_145 +1
Elena Hualde Zuniga 73-72_145 +1
Gigi Stoll 73-72_145 +1
Kenzie Wright 72-73_145 +1
Yu-Sang Hou (a) 71-74_145 +1
Jaravee Boonchant 71-74_145 +1
Lauren Cox 71-74_145 +1
Becca Huffer 71-74_145 +1
Pilar Echeverria (a) 70-75_145 +1
Moeka Nishihata 70-75_145 +1
Pavarisa Yoktuan 70-75_145 +1
Ana Pelaez Trivino 70-75_145 +1
Katherine Smith 68-77_145 +1
Yan Liu 78-68_146 +2
Brenda Gonzalez 75-71_146 +2
Gabrielle Shipley 75-71_146 +2
Brigitte Kim Thibault (a) 74-72_146 +2
Allie White 74-72_146 +2
Kendra Dalton 74-72_146 +2
Cindy Ha 73-73_146 +2
Tess Hackworthy 73-73_146 +2
Renate Grimstad 72-74_146 +2
Tiia Koivisto 72-74_146 +2
Marissa Kirkwood 71-75_146 +2
Ho-yu An 76-71_147 +3
Brittany Fan 76-71_147 +3
Kultida Pramphun 75-72_147 +3
Natalie Srinivasan 75-72_147 +3
Maja Stark 75-72_147 +3
Camden Lea Morrison 74-73_147 +3
Huize Lian 74-73_147 +3
Britney Yada 73-74_147 +3
Valentina Haupt 72-75_147 +3
Kim Kaufman 72-75_147 +3
Taylor Ledwein (a) 71-76_147 +3
Tristyn Nowlin 79-69_148 +4
Gabriella Then 76-72_148 +4
Ines Laklalech (a) 76-72_148 +4
Jessica Welch 76-72_148 +4
Alisa Rodriguez 76-72_148 +4
Lisa Pettersson 76-72_148 +4
Greta Isabella Voelker 75-73_148 +4
Nishtha Madan 75-73_148 +4
Molly Skapik 75-73_148 +4
Katherine Zhu (a) 75-73_148 +4
Mohan Du 75-73_148 +4
Laura Restrepo 74-74_148 +4
Pun Chanachai (a) 74-74_148 +4
August Kim 74-74_148 +4
Katharine Patrick 73-75_148 +4
Nannette Hill 72-76_148 +4
Alexis Nicole Belton 72-76_148 +4
Binny Lee 70-78_148 +4
Lizzie Prior 78-71_149 +5
Libby Winans (a) 78-71_149 +5
Yu-Ju Chen 77-72_149 +5
Dorsey Addicks 76-73_149 +5
Kirsty Hodgkins (a) 76-73_149 +5
Kelly Whaley 76-73_149 +5
Daniela Darquea 76-73_149 +5
Brynn Christine Walker 76-73_149 +5
Carley Cox 76-73_149 +5
Amelia Lewis 74-75_149 +5
Elodie Chapelet 73-76_149 +5
Kylie Henry 72-77_149 +5
Helen Tamy Kreuzer (a) 72-77_149 +5
Kaleigh Telfer (a) 70-79_149 +5
Samantha Troyanovich 79-71_150 +6
Riley Rennell 76-74_150 +6
Breanne Jones 75-75_150 +6
Naomi Ko 75-75_150 +6
Lakareber Abe 74-76_150 +6
Elin Arvidsson 74-76_150 +6
Emily Mahar (a) 74-76_150 +6
Alazne Urizar Zapata 73-77_150 +6
Ingrid Gutierrez Nunez 71-79_150 +6
Leonie Harm 78-73_151 +7
Chih-Min Chen 77-74_151 +7
Pinyada Kuvanun 76-75_151 +7
Marta Sanz Barrio 76-75_151 +7
Stephanie Na 75-76_151 +7
Nicole Autrique 75-76_151 +7
Xiaolin Tian 74-77_151 +7
Sarah Joy Shipley 74-77_151 +7
Laura Wearn 74-77_151 +7
Louise Stahle 73-78_151 +7
Soo Jin Lee 78-75_153 +9
Jacquelyn Eleey 78-75_153 +9
Yoonmin Han 76-77_153 +9
Caroline Hwang (a) 75-78_153 +9
Lucia Polo 75-78_153 +9
Kaitlin Milligan 75-78_153 +9
Roberta Liti 74-79_153 +9
Karolina Vlckova 81-73_154 +10
Olivia Mehaffey 80-74_154 +10
Annika Clark 79-75_154 +10
Maggie Ashmore 77-77_154 +10
Elise Bradley 76-78_154 +10
Anna Appert Lund 81-74_155 +11
Maria Fernanda Escauriza (a) 79-76_155 +11
Ginger Howard 78-77_155 +11
Regina Plasencia 72-83_155 +11
Sara Kjellker (a) 77-79_156 +12
Mia Landegren 77-79_156 +12
Shasta Averyhardt 80-77_157 +13
Anna Redding 80-77_157 +13
Chanoknan April Angurasaranee 75-82_157 +13
Cara Gorlei 81-77_158 +14
Amanda Hollandsworth 80-79_159 +15
Maria Balcazar 80-79_159 +15
Abby Herrmann 79-82_161 +17
Stephanie Bunque — DQ
