LPGA Qualifying Tour Stage II Scores

The Associated Press
October 24, 2021 7:06 pm
5 min read
      
Sunday
At Plantation Golf and Country Club
Venice, Fla.
Purse: $2 million
Bobcat Course
Yardage: 6,543; Par: 72

Panther Course

Yardage: 6,363; Par: 72
(a)-amateur
Final Round

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard 67-70-67-65_269

Xiaowen Yin (a) 72-69-66-67_274

Hyo Joon Jang (a) 70-71-69-65_275

Ruoning Yin 69-65-69-72_275

Maddi Caldwell-Young 71-66-70-69_276

Alyaa Abdulghany 70-68-69-70_277

Sofia Garcia 73-69-68-68_278

Allisen Corpuz 70-71-68-69_278

Linn Grant 68-70-69-71_278

Alexa Pano (a) 71-70-71-67_279

Jaclyn Lee 72-70-66-71_279

Jessica Peng 70-71-67-71_279

Pavarisa Yoktuan 70-75-69-67_281

Katie Yoo 73-69-69-70_281

Polly Mack (a) 72-69-70-70_281

Sarah White 72-69-70-70_281

Kim Metraux 68-73-70-70_281

Milagros Chaves 68-71-70-72_281

Alejandra Llaneza 73-72-68-69_282

Gigi Stoll 73-72-68-69_282

Beatrice Wallin (a) 69-71-72-70_282

Lauren Hartlage 74-70-67-71_282

Maddie McCrary 71-69-71-71_282

Gina Kim (a) 69-73-68-72_282

Leslie Cloots 71-70-74-68_283

Dewi Weber 74-69-70-70_283

Karis Anne Davidson 71-68-72-72_283

Gabby Lemieux 68-69-74-72_283

Selena Costabile 74-71-72-67_284

Yu-Sang Hou (a) 71-74-71-68_284

Teresa Toscano (a) 70-74-72-68_284

Laura Gonzalez Escallon 72-72-70-70_284

Anita Uwadia 70-74-70-70_284

Maddie Szeryk 73-69-71-71_284

Julie Aime 72-72-68-72_284

Karen Fredgaard (a) 68-70-72-74_284

Allie White 74-72-70-69_285

Yu-Chiang Hou (a) 75-66-75-69_285

Tristyn Nowlin 79-69-67-70_285

Becca Huffer 71-74-70-70_285

Kaitlyn Papp 72-69-74-70_285

Ching Huang 70-71-73-71_285

Maria Parra 68-72-74-71_285

Kiira Riihijarvi 76-67-69-73_285

Agathe Laisne 69-69-74-73_285

Brooke Matthews (a) 71-73-67-74_285

Virginia Elena Carta 69-72-70-74_285

Britney Yada 73-74-72-67_286

Rachel Stous 71-72-75-68_286

Kendra Dalton 74-72-71-69_286

Katherine Smith 68-77-71-70_286

Hira Naveed 75-70-69-72_286

Kennedy Swann 72-71-70-73_286

Gabriela Ruffels 72-70-71-73_286

Valentina Haupt 72-75-72-68_287

Julienne Soo 71-72-75-69_287

Grace Kim 69-73-76-69_287

Kim Kaufman 72-75-70-70_287

Ana Paula Valdes 73-70-73-71_287

Min A Yoon 74-70-71-72_287

Auston Kim (a) 70-71-74-72_287

Binny Lee 70-78-73-67_288

Daniela Darquea 76-73-69-70_288

Pilar Echeverria (a) 70-75-72-71_288

Karen Chung 73-71-72-72_288

Alice Hewson 72-72-72-72_288

Amelia Garvey 70-71-73-74_288

Jessica Porvasnik 74-70-69-75_288

Yan Liu 78-68-75-68_289

Jessica Welch 76-72-71-70_289

Ho-yu An 76-71-71-71_289

Kultida Pramphun 75-72-71-71_289

Paz Marfa Sans 72-70-75-72_289

Siyun Liu 74-70-70-75_289

Pauline Del Rosario 71-73-78-68_290

Lakareber Abe 74-76-71-69_290

Kylie Henry 72-77-71-70_290

Nishtha Madan 75-73-71-71_290

Maria Fernanda Torres 69-75-75-71_290

Lisa Pettersson 76-72-70-72_290

Tiia Koivisto 72-74-72-72_290

Celine Borge 74-71-73-72_290

Moeka Nishihata 70-75-72-73_290

Lauren Cox 71-74-71-74_290

Laura Wearn 74-77-71-69_291

Alisa Rodriguez 76-72-74-69_291

Helen Tamy Kreuzer (a) 72-77-72-70_291

Kaleigh Telfer (a) 70-79-72-70_291

Laura Restrepo 74-74-73-70_291

Lucy Li 73-72-76-70_291

Maja Stark 75-72-73-71_291

Katherine Zhu (a) 75-73-70-73_291

Karen Kim 75-69-73-74_291

Peerada Piddon 73-71-73-74_291

Ana Pelaez Trivino 70-75-69-77_291

Gabriella Then 76-72-75-69_292

Carley Cox 76-73-73-70_292

Roberta Liti 74-79-68-71_292

Libby Winans (a) 78-71-72-71_292

Kirsty Hodgkins (a) 76-73-71-72_292

Renate Grimstad 72-74-74-72_292

Yu-Ju Chen 77-72-70-73_292

Babe Liu 72-72-75-73_292

Ines Laklalech (a) 76-72-69-75_292

Jaravee Boonchant 71-74-72-75_292

August Kim 74-74-75-70_293

Kelly Whaley 76-73-73-71_293

Brittany Fan 76-71-74-72_293

Nannette Hill 72-76-72-73_293

Tess Hackworthy 73-73-74-73_293

Elena Hualde Zuniga 73-72-74-74_293

Chinatsu Kobayashi (a) 75-70-72-76_293

Kaley Nicole In 68-74-74-77_293

Emilee Hoffman 73-71-71-78_293

Alazne Urizar Zapata 73-77-75-69_294

Brenda Gonzalez 75-71-77-71_294

Katharine Patrick 73-75-73-73_294

Camden Lea Morrison 74-73-74-73_294

Samantha Troyanovich 79-71-70-74_294

Marissa Kirkwood 71-75-74-74_294

Kenzie Wright 72-73-75-74_294

Abegail Arevalo 71-72-77-74_294

Molly Skapik 75-73-71-75_294

Greta Isabella Voelker 75-73-70-76_294

Chanoknan April Angurasaranee 75-82-69-69_295

Brynn Christine Walker 76-73-75-71_295

Elodie Chapelet 73-76-74-72_295

Breanne Jones 75-75-72-73_295

Taylor Ledwein (a) 71-76-75-73_295

Cindy Ha 73-73-76-73_295

Jacquelyn Eleey 78-75-72-71_296

Pinyada Kuvanun 76-75-74-71_296

Alexis Nicole Belton 72-76-76-72_296

Riley Rennell 76-74-71-75_296

Naomi Ko 75-75-75-72_297

Soo Jin Lee 78-75-71-73_297

Stephanie Na 75-76-72-74_297

Louise Stahle 73-78-72-74_297

Dorsey Addicks 76-73-74-74_297

Anna Appert Lund 81-74-73-70_298

Regina Plasencia 72-83-73-70_298

Annika Clark 79-75-72-72_298

Lucia Polo 75-78-71-74_298

Marta Sanz Barrio 76-75-73-74_298

Chih-Min Chen 77-74-72-75_298

Gabrielle Shipley 75-71-77-75_298

Brigitte Kim Thibault (a) 74-72-73-79_298

Yoonmin Han 76-77-71-75_299

Lizzie Prior 78-71-75-75_299

Pun Chanachai (a) 74-74-73-78_299

Shasta Averyhardt 80-77-72-71_300

Maria Fernanda Escauriza (a) 79-76-72-73_300

Elin Arvidsson 74-76-76-74_300

Amelia Lewis 74-75-75-76_300

Ingrid Gutierrez Nunez 71-79-73-77_300

Maggie Ashmore 77-77-78-69_301

Sara Kjellker (a) 77-79-74-71_301

Karolina Vlckova 81-73-75-72_301

Caroline Hwang (a) 75-78-73-75_301

Emily Mahar (a) 74-76-74-77_301

Emma Thorngren 74-70-78-79_301

Mohan Du 75-73-71-82_301

Kaitlin Milligan 75-78-77-72_302

Leonie Harm 78-73-78-73_302

Ginger Howard 78-77-75-73_303

Nicole Autrique 75-76-79-73_303

Elise Bradley 76-78-74-75_303

Sarah Joy Shipley 74-77-74-78_303

Olivia Mehaffey 80-74-72-78_304

Xiaolin Tian 74-77-75-78_304

Maria Balcazar 80-79-71-75_305

Mia Landegren 77-79-74-77_307

Anna Redding 80-77-77-74_308

Abby Herrmann 79-82-76-73_310

Amanda Hollandsworth 80-79-80-73_312

Cara Gorlei 81-77-83-78_319

Huize Lian 74-73_WD

Natalie Srinivasan 75-72-74_WD

Stephanie Bunque —DQ

