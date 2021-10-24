LPGA Qualifying Tour Stage II Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Sunday
|At Plantation Golf and Country Club
|Venice, Fla.
|Purse: $2 million
|Bobcat Course
|Yardage: 6,543; Par: 72
|Yardage: 6,363; Par: 72
|(a)-amateur
|Final Round
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard 67-70-67-65_269
Xiaowen Yin (a) 72-69-66-67_274
Hyo Joon Jang (a) 70-71-69-65_275
Ruoning Yin 69-65-69-72_275
Maddi Caldwell-Young 71-66-70-69_276
Alyaa Abdulghany 70-68-69-70_277
Sofia Garcia 73-69-68-68_278
Allisen Corpuz 70-71-68-69_278
Linn Grant 68-70-69-71_278
Alexa Pano (a) 71-70-71-67_279
Jaclyn Lee 72-70-66-71_279
Jessica Peng 70-71-67-71_279
Pavarisa Yoktuan 70-75-69-67_281
Katie Yoo 73-69-69-70_281
Polly Mack (a) 72-69-70-70_281
Sarah White 72-69-70-70_281
Kim Metraux 68-73-70-70_281
Milagros Chaves 68-71-70-72_281
Alejandra Llaneza 73-72-68-69_282
Gigi Stoll 73-72-68-69_282
Beatrice Wallin (a) 69-71-72-70_282
Lauren Hartlage 74-70-67-71_282
Maddie McCrary 71-69-71-71_282
Gina Kim (a) 69-73-68-72_282
Leslie Cloots 71-70-74-68_283
Dewi Weber 74-69-70-70_283
Karis Anne Davidson 71-68-72-72_283
Gabby Lemieux 68-69-74-72_283
Selena Costabile 74-71-72-67_284
Yu-Sang Hou (a) 71-74-71-68_284
Teresa Toscano (a) 70-74-72-68_284
Laura Gonzalez Escallon 72-72-70-70_284
Anita Uwadia 70-74-70-70_284
Maddie Szeryk 73-69-71-71_284
Julie Aime 72-72-68-72_284
Karen Fredgaard (a) 68-70-72-74_284
Allie White 74-72-70-69_285
Yu-Chiang Hou (a) 75-66-75-69_285
Tristyn Nowlin 79-69-67-70_285
Becca Huffer 71-74-70-70_285
Kaitlyn Papp 72-69-74-70_285
Ching Huang 70-71-73-71_285
Maria Parra 68-72-74-71_285
Kiira Riihijarvi 76-67-69-73_285
Agathe Laisne 69-69-74-73_285
Brooke Matthews (a) 71-73-67-74_285
Virginia Elena Carta 69-72-70-74_285
Britney Yada 73-74-72-67_286
Rachel Stous 71-72-75-68_286
Kendra Dalton 74-72-71-69_286
Katherine Smith 68-77-71-70_286
Hira Naveed 75-70-69-72_286
Kennedy Swann 72-71-70-73_286
Gabriela Ruffels 72-70-71-73_286
Valentina Haupt 72-75-72-68_287
Julienne Soo 71-72-75-69_287
Grace Kim 69-73-76-69_287
Kim Kaufman 72-75-70-70_287
Ana Paula Valdes 73-70-73-71_287
Min A Yoon 74-70-71-72_287
Auston Kim (a) 70-71-74-72_287
Binny Lee 70-78-73-67_288
Daniela Darquea 76-73-69-70_288
Pilar Echeverria (a) 70-75-72-71_288
Karen Chung 73-71-72-72_288
Alice Hewson 72-72-72-72_288
Amelia Garvey 70-71-73-74_288
Jessica Porvasnik 74-70-69-75_288
Yan Liu 78-68-75-68_289
Jessica Welch 76-72-71-70_289
Ho-yu An 76-71-71-71_289
Kultida Pramphun 75-72-71-71_289
Paz Marfa Sans 72-70-75-72_289
Siyun Liu 74-70-70-75_289
Pauline Del Rosario 71-73-78-68_290
Lakareber Abe 74-76-71-69_290
Kylie Henry 72-77-71-70_290
Nishtha Madan 75-73-71-71_290
Maria Fernanda Torres 69-75-75-71_290
Lisa Pettersson 76-72-70-72_290
Tiia Koivisto 72-74-72-72_290
Celine Borge 74-71-73-72_290
Moeka Nishihata 70-75-72-73_290
Lauren Cox 71-74-71-74_290
Laura Wearn 74-77-71-69_291
Alisa Rodriguez 76-72-74-69_291
Helen Tamy Kreuzer (a) 72-77-72-70_291
Kaleigh Telfer (a) 70-79-72-70_291
Laura Restrepo 74-74-73-70_291
Lucy Li 73-72-76-70_291
Maja Stark 75-72-73-71_291
Katherine Zhu (a) 75-73-70-73_291
Karen Kim 75-69-73-74_291
Peerada Piddon 73-71-73-74_291
Ana Pelaez Trivino 70-75-69-77_291
Gabriella Then 76-72-75-69_292
Carley Cox 76-73-73-70_292
Roberta Liti 74-79-68-71_292
Libby Winans (a) 78-71-72-71_292
Kirsty Hodgkins (a) 76-73-71-72_292
Renate Grimstad 72-74-74-72_292
Yu-Ju Chen 77-72-70-73_292
Babe Liu 72-72-75-73_292
Ines Laklalech (a) 76-72-69-75_292
Jaravee Boonchant 71-74-72-75_292
August Kim 74-74-75-70_293
Kelly Whaley 76-73-73-71_293
Brittany Fan 76-71-74-72_293
Nannette Hill 72-76-72-73_293
Tess Hackworthy 73-73-74-73_293
Elena Hualde Zuniga 73-72-74-74_293
Chinatsu Kobayashi (a) 75-70-72-76_293
Kaley Nicole In 68-74-74-77_293
Emilee Hoffman 73-71-71-78_293
Alazne Urizar Zapata 73-77-75-69_294
Brenda Gonzalez 75-71-77-71_294
Katharine Patrick 73-75-73-73_294
Camden Lea Morrison 74-73-74-73_294
Samantha Troyanovich 79-71-70-74_294
Marissa Kirkwood 71-75-74-74_294
Kenzie Wright 72-73-75-74_294
Abegail Arevalo 71-72-77-74_294
Molly Skapik 75-73-71-75_294
Greta Isabella Voelker 75-73-70-76_294
Chanoknan April Angurasaranee 75-82-69-69_295
Brynn Christine Walker 76-73-75-71_295
Elodie Chapelet 73-76-74-72_295
Breanne Jones 75-75-72-73_295
Taylor Ledwein (a) 71-76-75-73_295
Cindy Ha 73-73-76-73_295
Jacquelyn Eleey 78-75-72-71_296
Pinyada Kuvanun 76-75-74-71_296
Alexis Nicole Belton 72-76-76-72_296
Riley Rennell 76-74-71-75_296
Naomi Ko 75-75-75-72_297
Soo Jin Lee 78-75-71-73_297
Stephanie Na 75-76-72-74_297
Louise Stahle 73-78-72-74_297
Dorsey Addicks 76-73-74-74_297
Anna Appert Lund 81-74-73-70_298
Regina Plasencia 72-83-73-70_298
Annika Clark 79-75-72-72_298
Lucia Polo 75-78-71-74_298
Marta Sanz Barrio 76-75-73-74_298
Chih-Min Chen 77-74-72-75_298
Gabrielle Shipley 75-71-77-75_298
Brigitte Kim Thibault (a) 74-72-73-79_298
Yoonmin Han 76-77-71-75_299
Lizzie Prior 78-71-75-75_299
Pun Chanachai (a) 74-74-73-78_299
Shasta Averyhardt 80-77-72-71_300
Maria Fernanda Escauriza (a) 79-76-72-73_300
Elin Arvidsson 74-76-76-74_300
Amelia Lewis 74-75-75-76_300
Ingrid Gutierrez Nunez 71-79-73-77_300
Maggie Ashmore 77-77-78-69_301
Sara Kjellker (a) 77-79-74-71_301
Karolina Vlckova 81-73-75-72_301
Caroline Hwang (a) 75-78-73-75_301
Emily Mahar (a) 74-76-74-77_301
Emma Thorngren 74-70-78-79_301
Mohan Du 75-73-71-82_301
Kaitlin Milligan 75-78-77-72_302
Leonie Harm 78-73-78-73_302
Ginger Howard 78-77-75-73_303
Nicole Autrique 75-76-79-73_303
Elise Bradley 76-78-74-75_303
Sarah Joy Shipley 74-77-74-78_303
Olivia Mehaffey 80-74-72-78_304
Xiaolin Tian 74-77-75-78_304
Maria Balcazar 80-79-71-75_305
Mia Landegren 77-79-74-77_307
Anna Redding 80-77-77-74_308
Abby Herrmann 79-82-76-73_310
Amanda Hollandsworth 80-79-80-73_312
Cara Gorlei 81-77-83-78_319
Huize Lian 74-73_WD
Natalie Srinivasan 75-72-74_WD
Stephanie Bunque —DQ
