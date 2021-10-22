On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sports News

LPGA Qualifying Tour Stage II Scores

The Associated Press
October 22, 2021 8:06 pm
3 min read
      
Friday
At Plantation Golf and Country Club
Venice, Fla.
Purse: $2 million
Bobcat Course
Yardage: 6,543; Par: 72

Panther Course

Yardage: 6,363; Par: 72
(a)-amateur
Second Round

Ruoning Yin 69-65_134

Maddi Caldwell-Young 71-66_137

Gabby Lemieux 68-69_137

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard 67-70_137

Alyaa Abdulghany 70-68_138

Agathe Laisne (a) 69-69_138

Linn Grant 68-70_138

Karen Fredgaard (a) 68-70_138

Karis Anne Davidson 71-68_139

Milagros Chaves 68-71_139

Maddie McCrary 71-69_140

Beatrice Wallin (a) 69-71_140

Maria Parra 68-72_140

Yu-Chiang Hou (a) 75-66_141

Kaitlyn Papp 72-69_141

Polly Mack (a) 72-69_141

Xiaowen Yin (a) 72-69_141

Sarah White 72-69_141

Alexa Pano (a) 71-70_141

Leslie Cloots 71-70_141

Allisen Corpuz 70-71_141

Ching Huang 70-71_141

Jessica Peng 70-71_141

Hyo Joon Jang (a) 70-71_141

Auston Kim (a) 70-71_141

Amelia Garvey 70-71_141

Virginia Elena Carta 69-72_141

Kim Metraux 68-73_141

Maddie Szeryk 73-69_142

Katie Yoo 73-69_142

Sofia Garcia 73-69_142

Paz Marfa Sans 72-70_142

Gabriela Ruffels 72-70_142

Jaclyn Lee 72-70_142

Gina Kim (a) 69-73_142

Grace Kim 69-73_142

Kaley Nicole In 68-74_142

Kiira Riihijarvi 76-67_143

Dewi Weber 74-69_143

Ana Paula Valdes 73-70_143

Kennedy Swann 72-71_143

Rachel Stous 71-72_143

Abegail Arevalo 71-72_143

Julienne Soo 71-72_143

Karen Kim 75-69_144

Lauren Hartlage 74-70_144

Jessica Porvasnik 74-70_144

Siyun Liu 74-70_144

Min A Yoon 74-70_144

Emma Thorngren 74-70_144

Karen Chung 73-71_144

Peerada Piddon 73-71_144

Emilee Hoffman 73-71_144

Julie Aime 72-72_144

Laura Gonzalez Escallon 72-72_144

Alice Hewson 72-72_144

Babe Liu 72-72_144

Pauline Del Rosario 71-73_144

Brooke Matthews (a) 71-73_144

Anita Uwadia 70-74_144

Teresa Toscano (a) 70-74_144

Maria Fernanda Torres 69-75_144

Chinatsu Kobayashi (a) 75-70_145

Hira Naveed 75-70_145

Selena Costabile 74-71_145

Celine Borge 74-71_145

Alejandra Llaneza 73-72_145

Lucy Li 73-72_145

Elena Hualde Zuniga 73-72_145

Gigi Stoll 73-72_145

Kenzie Wright 72-73_145

Yu-Sang Hou (a) 71-74_145

Jaravee Boonchant 71-74_145

Lauren Cox 71-74_145

Becca Huffer 71-74_145

Pilar Echeverria (a) 70-75_145

Moeka Nishihata 70-75_145

Pavarisa Yoktuan 70-75_145

Ana Pelaez Trivino 70-75_145

Katherine Smith 68-77_145

Yan Liu 78-68_146

Brenda Gonzalez 75-71_146

Gabrielle Shipley 75-71_146

Brigitte Kim Thibault (a) 74-72_146

Allie White 74-72_146

Kendra Dalton 74-72_146

Cindy Ha 73-73_146

Tess Hackworthy 73-73_146

Renate Grimstad 72-74_146

Tiia Koivisto 72-74_146

Marissa Kirkwood 71-75_146

Ho-yu An 76-71_147

Brittany Fan 76-71_147

Kultida Pramphun 75-72_147

Natalie Srinivasan 75-72_147

Maja Stark 75-72_147

Camden Lea Morrison 74-73_147

Huize Lian 74-73_147

Britney Yada 73-74_147

Valentina Haupt 72-75_147

Kim Kaufman 72-75_147

Taylor Ledwein (a) 71-76_147

Tristyn Nowlin 79-69_148

Gabriella Then 76-72_148

Ines Laklalech (a) 76-72_148

Jessica Welch 76-72_148

Alisa Rodriguez 76-72_148

Lisa Pettersson 76-72_148

Greta Isabella Voelker 75-73_148

Nishtha Madan 75-73_148

Molly Skapik 75-73_148

Katherine Zhu (a) 75-73_148

Mohan Du 75-73_148

Laura Restrepo 74-74_148

Pun Chanachai (a) 74-74_148

August Kim 74-74_148

Katharine Patrick 73-75_148

Nannette Hill 72-76_148

Alexis Nicole Belton 72-76_148

Binny Lee 70-78_148

Lizzie Prior 78-71_149

Libby Winans (a) 78-71_149

Yu-Ju Chen 77-72_149

Dorsey Addicks 76-73_149

Kirsty Hodgkins (a) 76-73_149

Kelly Whaley 76-73_149

Daniela Darquea 76-73_149

Brynn Christine Walker 76-73_149

Carley Cox 76-73_149

Amelia Lewis 74-75_149

Elodie Chapelet 73-76_149

Kylie Henry 72-77_149

Helen Tamy Kreuzer (a) 72-77_149

Kaleigh Telfer (a) 70-79_149

Samantha Troyanovich 79-71_150

Riley Rennell 76-74_150

Breanne Jones 75-75_150

Naomi Ko 75-75_150

Lakareber Abe 74-76_150

Elin Arvidsson 74-76_150

Emily Mahar (a) 74-76_150

Alazne Urizar Zapata 73-77_150

Ingrid Gutierrez Nunez 71-79_150

Leonie Harm 78-73_151

Chih-Min Chen 77-74_151

Pinyada Kuvanun 76-75_151

Marta Sanz Barrio 76-75_151

Stephanie Na 75-76_151

Nicole Autrique 75-76_151

Xiaolin Tian 74-77_151

Sarah Joy Shipley 74-77_151

Laura Wearn 74-77_151

Louise Stahle 73-78_151

Soo Jin Lee 78-75_153

Jacquelyn Eleey 78-75_153

Yoonmin Han 76-77_153

Caroline Hwang (a) 75-78_153

Lucia Polo 75-78_153

Kaitlin Milligan 75-78_153

Roberta Liti 74-79_153

Karolina Vlckova 81-73_154

Olivia Mehaffey 80-74_154

Annika Clark 79-75_154

Maggie Ashmore 77-77_154

Elise Bradley 76-78_154

Anna Appert Lund 81-74_155

Maria Fernanda Escauriza (a) 79-76_155

Ginger Howard 78-77_155

Regina Plasencia 72-83_155

Sara Kjellker (a) 77-79_156

Mia Landegren 77-79_156

Shasta Averyhardt 80-77_157

Anna Redding 80-77_157

Chanoknan April Angurasaranee 75-82_157

Cara Gorlei 81-77_158

Amanda Hollandsworth 80-79_159

Maria Balcazar 80-79_159

Abby Herrmann 79-82_161

Stephanie Bunque — DQ

