LPGA Qualifying Tour Stage II Scores

|Friday
|At Plantation Golf and Country Club
|Venice, Fla.
|Purse: $2 million
|Bobcat Course
|Yardage: 6,543; Par: 72
|Yardage: 6,363; Par: 72
|(a)-amateur
|Second Round
Ruoning Yin 69-65_134
Maddi Caldwell-Young 71-66_137
Gabby Lemieux 68-69_137
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard 67-70_137
Alyaa Abdulghany 70-68_138
Agathe Laisne (a) 69-69_138
Linn Grant 68-70_138
Karen Fredgaard (a) 68-70_138
Karis Anne Davidson 71-68_139
Milagros Chaves 68-71_139
Maddie McCrary 71-69_140
Beatrice Wallin (a) 69-71_140
Maria Parra 68-72_140
Yu-Chiang Hou (a) 75-66_141
Kaitlyn Papp 72-69_141
Polly Mack (a) 72-69_141
Xiaowen Yin (a) 72-69_141
Sarah White 72-69_141
Alexa Pano (a) 71-70_141
Leslie Cloots 71-70_141
Allisen Corpuz 70-71_141
Ching Huang 70-71_141
Jessica Peng 70-71_141
Hyo Joon Jang (a) 70-71_141
Auston Kim (a) 70-71_141
Amelia Garvey 70-71_141
Virginia Elena Carta 69-72_141
Kim Metraux 68-73_141
Maddie Szeryk 73-69_142
Katie Yoo 73-69_142
Sofia Garcia 73-69_142
Paz Marfa Sans 72-70_142
Gabriela Ruffels 72-70_142
Jaclyn Lee 72-70_142
Gina Kim (a) 69-73_142
Grace Kim 69-73_142
Kaley Nicole In 68-74_142
Kiira Riihijarvi 76-67_143
Dewi Weber 74-69_143
Ana Paula Valdes 73-70_143
Kennedy Swann 72-71_143
Rachel Stous 71-72_143
Abegail Arevalo 71-72_143
Julienne Soo 71-72_143
Karen Kim 75-69_144
Lauren Hartlage 74-70_144
Jessica Porvasnik 74-70_144
Siyun Liu 74-70_144
Min A Yoon 74-70_144
Emma Thorngren 74-70_144
Karen Chung 73-71_144
Peerada Piddon 73-71_144
Emilee Hoffman 73-71_144
Julie Aime 72-72_144
Laura Gonzalez Escallon 72-72_144
Alice Hewson 72-72_144
Babe Liu 72-72_144
Pauline Del Rosario 71-73_144
Brooke Matthews (a) 71-73_144
Anita Uwadia 70-74_144
Teresa Toscano (a) 70-74_144
Maria Fernanda Torres 69-75_144
Chinatsu Kobayashi (a) 75-70_145
Hira Naveed 75-70_145
Selena Costabile 74-71_145
Celine Borge 74-71_145
Alejandra Llaneza 73-72_145
Lucy Li 73-72_145
Elena Hualde Zuniga 73-72_145
Gigi Stoll 73-72_145
Kenzie Wright 72-73_145
Yu-Sang Hou (a) 71-74_145
Jaravee Boonchant 71-74_145
Lauren Cox 71-74_145
Becca Huffer 71-74_145
Pilar Echeverria (a) 70-75_145
Moeka Nishihata 70-75_145
Pavarisa Yoktuan 70-75_145
Ana Pelaez Trivino 70-75_145
Katherine Smith 68-77_145
Yan Liu 78-68_146
Brenda Gonzalez 75-71_146
Gabrielle Shipley 75-71_146
Brigitte Kim Thibault (a) 74-72_146
Allie White 74-72_146
Kendra Dalton 74-72_146
Cindy Ha 73-73_146
Tess Hackworthy 73-73_146
Renate Grimstad 72-74_146
Tiia Koivisto 72-74_146
Marissa Kirkwood 71-75_146
Ho-yu An 76-71_147
Brittany Fan 76-71_147
Kultida Pramphun 75-72_147
Natalie Srinivasan 75-72_147
Maja Stark 75-72_147
Camden Lea Morrison 74-73_147
Huize Lian 74-73_147
Britney Yada 73-74_147
Valentina Haupt 72-75_147
Kim Kaufman 72-75_147
Taylor Ledwein (a) 71-76_147
Tristyn Nowlin 79-69_148
Gabriella Then 76-72_148
Ines Laklalech (a) 76-72_148
Jessica Welch 76-72_148
Alisa Rodriguez 76-72_148
Lisa Pettersson 76-72_148
Greta Isabella Voelker 75-73_148
Nishtha Madan 75-73_148
Molly Skapik 75-73_148
Katherine Zhu (a) 75-73_148
Mohan Du 75-73_148
Laura Restrepo 74-74_148
Pun Chanachai (a) 74-74_148
August Kim 74-74_148
Katharine Patrick 73-75_148
Nannette Hill 72-76_148
Alexis Nicole Belton 72-76_148
Binny Lee 70-78_148
Lizzie Prior 78-71_149
Libby Winans (a) 78-71_149
Yu-Ju Chen 77-72_149
Dorsey Addicks 76-73_149
Kirsty Hodgkins (a) 76-73_149
Kelly Whaley 76-73_149
Daniela Darquea 76-73_149
Brynn Christine Walker 76-73_149
Carley Cox 76-73_149
Amelia Lewis 74-75_149
Elodie Chapelet 73-76_149
Kylie Henry 72-77_149
Helen Tamy Kreuzer (a) 72-77_149
Kaleigh Telfer (a) 70-79_149
Samantha Troyanovich 79-71_150
Riley Rennell 76-74_150
Breanne Jones 75-75_150
Naomi Ko 75-75_150
Lakareber Abe 74-76_150
Elin Arvidsson 74-76_150
Emily Mahar (a) 74-76_150
Alazne Urizar Zapata 73-77_150
Ingrid Gutierrez Nunez 71-79_150
Leonie Harm 78-73_151
Chih-Min Chen 77-74_151
Pinyada Kuvanun 76-75_151
Marta Sanz Barrio 76-75_151
Stephanie Na 75-76_151
Nicole Autrique 75-76_151
Xiaolin Tian 74-77_151
Sarah Joy Shipley 74-77_151
Laura Wearn 74-77_151
Louise Stahle 73-78_151
Soo Jin Lee 78-75_153
Jacquelyn Eleey 78-75_153
Yoonmin Han 76-77_153
Caroline Hwang (a) 75-78_153
Lucia Polo 75-78_153
Kaitlin Milligan 75-78_153
Roberta Liti 74-79_153
Karolina Vlckova 81-73_154
Olivia Mehaffey 80-74_154
Annika Clark 79-75_154
Maggie Ashmore 77-77_154
Elise Bradley 76-78_154
Anna Appert Lund 81-74_155
Maria Fernanda Escauriza (a) 79-76_155
Ginger Howard 78-77_155
Regina Plasencia 72-83_155
Sara Kjellker (a) 77-79_156
Mia Landegren 77-79_156
Shasta Averyhardt 80-77_157
Anna Redding 80-77_157
Chanoknan April Angurasaranee 75-82_157
Cara Gorlei 81-77_158
Amanda Hollandsworth 80-79_159
Maria Balcazar 80-79_159
Abby Herrmann 79-82_161
Stephanie Bunque — DQ
