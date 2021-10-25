LPGA Tour Schedule

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Jan. 21-24 _ Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions (Jessica Korda)

Feb. 25-28 _ Gainbridge Championship (Nelly Korda)

March 4-7 _ Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala (Austin Ernst)

March 25-28 _ Kia Classic (Inbee Park)

April 1-4 _ ANA Inspiration (Patty Tavatanakit)

April 14-17 _ LOTTE Championship (Lydia Ko)

April 21-24 _ HUGEL-AIR PREMIA LA Open (Brooke Henderson)

April 28-May 2 _ HSBC Women’s World Championship (Hyo Joo Kim)

May 5-9 _ Honda LPGA Thailand (Ariya Jutanugarn)

May 13-16 _ Blue Bay LPGA, Hainan, China (canceled)

May 20-23 _ Pure Silk Championship (Wei-Ling Hsu)

May 26-30 _ Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play Hosted by Shadow Creek (Ally Ewing)

June 3-6 _ US Women’s Open (Yuka Saso)

June 10-13 _ LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship (Matilda Castren)

June 17-20 _ Meijer LPGA Classic (Nelly Korda)

June 24-27 _ KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (Nelly Korda)

July 1-4 _ Volunteers of America Classic (Jin Young Ko)

July 8-11 _ Marathon LPGA Classic (Nasa Hataoka)

July 14-17 _ Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational (A.Jutanugarn/M.Jutanugarn)

July 22-25 _ The Evian Championship (Minjee Lee)

July 29-Aug. 1 _ ISPS HANDA World Invitational (Pajaree Anannarukarn)

Aug. 12-15 _ Ladies Scottish Open (Ryann O’Toole)

Aug. 19-22 _ AIG Women’s Open (Anna Nordqvist)

Aug. 26-29 _ CP Women’s Open, Vancouver, British Columbia (canceled)

Sept. 4-6 _ Solheim Cup (Europe)

Sept. 16-19 _ Cambia Portland Classic (Jin Young Ko)

Sept. 24-26 _ Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Presented by P&G (Nasa Hataoka)

Oct. 1-3 _ ShopRite LPGA Classic (Celine Boutier)

Oct. 7-10 _ Founders Cup (Jin Young Ko)

Oct. 14-17 _ Buick LPGA Shanghai, Shanghai (canceled)

Oct. 21-24 _ BMW Ladies Championship (Jin Young Ko)

Oct. 28-31 _ Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA, Taipei, Taiwan (canceled)

Nov. 4-7 _ TOTO Japan Classic, Otsu, Japan (canceled)

Nov. 11-14 _ Pelican Women’s Championship, Belleair, Fla.

Nov. 18-21 _ CME Group Tour Championship, Naples, Fla.

