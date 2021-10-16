Man U loses at Leicester 4-2, long unbeaten away record over

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester consigned Manchester United to a first away loss in the English Premier League in nearly two years thanks to late goals by Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka in a wild 4-2 victory on Saturday.

United had just made it 2-2 in the 82nd minute through fit-again Marcus Rashford, on as a substitute for his first appearance of the season, when Vardy scored within seconds of the restart with a fierce shot into the top corner.

Daka bundled home his first Premier League goal in stoppage time to seal United’s first loss in 30 away games in the top flight, a record streak dating to January 2020. It was a third defeat in United’s last five games in all competitions under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose team’s defending was shambolic at times despite captain Harry Maguire — a former Leicester player — making an unexpected return from injury.

United went ahead in the 19th through Mason Greenwood’s long-range strike that flew in off the post, only for Youri Tielemans to equalize with an exquisite chip into the far top corner after Maguire was dispossessed.

Çağlar Söyüncü put Leicester in front for the first time with a close-range effort to spark a frantic finale that saw four goals scored in 13 minutes.

United, for whom Cristiano Ronaldo played the whole game, has collected only one point from its last three league matches after losing to Aston Villa 1-0 and drawing with Everton 1-1 — both at home.

