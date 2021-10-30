On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Mancuso-Dykes combo rallies Richmond past New Hampshire

The Associated Press
October 30, 2021 4:17 pm
1 min read
      

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Joe Mancuso threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Aaron Dykes and Richmond rallied to beat New Hampshire 35-21 on Saturday and pick up its first Colonial Athletic Association win of the season.

A muffed punt led to Brody McAndrew’s 7-yard keeper and a 21-17 lead for New Hampshire in the third quarter but after a Jake Larson field goal got the Spiders within a point in the fourth quarter, Mancuso and Dykes combined to put Richmond (3-5, 1-4) in front.

Dykes split a pair of defenders and raced down the middle of the field for a 58-yard score and then got behind several Wildcats for an easy 28-yard TD with 3:44 remaining.

Mancuso finished 19 of 26 for 291 yards passing, three scores plus an interception and also had a rushing touchdown. Dykes had three catches for 88 yards.

Bret Edwards was 12 of 26 for 126 yards with a 24-yard score to Brian Espanet, who went up high to make a one-handed catch in front of a defender with three seconds left in the half to trail 17-14.

The Wildcats (3-5, 2-3) now have dropped five straight.

