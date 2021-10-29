On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Maple Leafs’ Rielly signs 8-year, $60 million extension

The Associated Press
October 29, 2021 5:14 pm
< a min read
      

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed defenseman Morgan Rielly to an eight-year, $60 million contract extension Friday with an average annual value of $7.5 million.

The 27-year-old Rielly is the longest-serving current Maple Leaf after being drafted fifth overall in 2012. He has been an alternate captain since 2016.

Rielly has four assists in eight games this season. He has 59 goals and 250 assists in 580 career regular-season games and four goals and 15 assists in 32 playoff games.

        Insight by GEHA: This exclusive e-book will help you navigate federal health care benefit plans for 2022 open season and how to choose what's right for you.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|23 Infocomm 2021
10|25 USACE Innovation Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Health and Human Services leaders visit recovery center in Baltimore