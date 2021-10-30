On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Martinez leads NAU rally in 38-31 win over Idaho

The Associated Press
October 30, 2021 9:41 pm
< a min read
      

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — RJ Martinez threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns and Kevin Daniels ran for 177 yards and Northern Arizona beat Idaho 38-31 on Saturday.

Martinez’s 1-yard touchdown run with 5:17 left proved to be the game winner. The play was set up when Martinez threw a 21-yard completion to Coleman Owen.

The Lumberjacks (4-4, 3-2 Big Sky) sealed the win when Morgan Vest intercepted Idaho’s Mike Beaudry with 1:04 left.

After the Vandals (2-6, 1-4) built a 21-17 first-half lead, Harrison Beemiller bolted 50 yards to give the Lumberjacks a three-point edge. They increased the margin to 10 when Martinez threw a 29-yard scoring pass to Owen not even four minutes later. Owen finished with 139 yards receiving on seven catches.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn from IT experts as they outline the significant impacts cloud and 5G have on implementing zero trust architecture in this exclusive executive briefing.

Early in the fourth quarter, Beaudry threw a 5-yard scoring pass to Terez Traynor, and Logan Prescott’s 29-yard field goal with 6:46 left tied it at 31.

Beaudry threw for 306 yards but was picked three times. Traynor had 12 catches for 167 yards and a score.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|28 VetSecCon2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Health and Human Services leaders visit recovery center in Baltimore