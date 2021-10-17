MATCHDAY: Arsenal can extend unbeaten EPL run; Canales back?

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

ENGLAND

After overcoming a poor start to the season, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal can extend its unbeaten run in the Premier League to five games if it picks up points against Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace. The Gunners are languishing in 13th place with 10 points despite the run. Arsenal is immediately above Palace which has 10 points. Like Arteta, Vieira is a former Arsenal captain. The Frenchman won three league titles and four FA Cups with the Gunners.

SPAIN

Manuel Pellegrini can hope to have midfielder Sergio Canales back on his squad for Real Betis’ visit to Alavés. The Betis playmaker missed two matches before the international break due to an ankle injury, but he says that he has recovered and is ready to play. Alavés coach Javier Calleja is under pressure with his team in the relegation zone with one win and six losses so far. Espanyol hosts Cádiz aiming to build on its shock 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in the last round. The two sides only have three wins between them this season.

ITALY

Fiorentina visits promoted Venezia looking to add to its strong start but with club president Rocco Commisso waging a verbal battle with the agents of Viola center forward Dušan Vlahović. The 21-year-old Serbia international, who scored 21 goals last season, has already stated his intention not to renew his contract with Fiorentina, for which Commisso is blaming the agents. Vlahović scored three goals in two matches for Serbia over the international break. American-owned Venezia, which is in the drop zone, features three American players.

