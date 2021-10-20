On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

MATCHDAY: Lyon riding high, Napoli needs a win in UEL

The Associated Press
October 20, 2021 8:51 am
2 min read
      

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:

EUROPA LEAGUE

French sides Lyon and Marseille have contrasting fortunes so far in this season’s competition. Lyon is riding high in Group A with two wins, five goals scored, and none conceded ahead of its trip to play Sparta Prague, which can go top if it beats Lyon. Meanwhile, Marseille has been held to two draws despite playing well in both games and is third place in Group E. Therefore Marseille needs a win away to Lazio, which is only one point ahead in second place but will be full of confidence after beating Italian champion Inter Milan 3-1 at the weekend. A previous match between Marseille and Lazio three years ago led to street clashes between rival groups so police will be vigilant in Rome. Strangely, Napoli’s form in Europe has not matched its domestic form. For while Napoli leads Serie A with eight straight wins, it has only one point from two games in C ahead of the home game against group leader Legia Warsaw of Poland. Both of those sides include some violent ultras among their fans and a strong security presence is likely.

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

        Insight by Galvanize: During this webinar Marianne Roth, the chief risk officer of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, will provide a deep dive into enterprise risk management at CFPB. Additionally, Dan Zitting, the CEO of Galvanize, will discuss how making better use of data and technology can help federal agencies more rapidly allow decision makers address and mitigate risks.

Four of the 32 teams in UEFA’s newly created competition have opened with two straight wins and one of those perfect records will go when Partizan Belgrade and Gent meet in the third round of games. Another team on six points is Jose Mourinho’s Roma, which heads to Norwegian champion Bodø/Glimt as the competition’s top scorer with eight goals. Tottenham striker Harry Kane is already the joint top individual scorer with three goals after his hat trick as a substitute in a win against Mura in the second round, but will not be adding to that tally away to Dutch team Vitesse. Tottenham, which is tied on four points with Rennes atop their group, said Kane will be among those staying in England to prepare for a Premier League match at West Ham on Sunday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
10|18 NFPA 70, National Electrical Code (NEC)...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Mammoth Hot Spring Terraces in fall