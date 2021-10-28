MATCHDAY: Struggling champ Lille at leader PSG

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:

FRANCE

Defending champion Lille hopes to get back in the race for European spots when it visits league leader Paris Saint-Germain. Stuck in the middle of the table, Lille can rediscover its form against a weakened PSG side that will miss the suspended Achraf Hakimi and Marco Verratti, the injured Sergio Ramos and Leandro Paredes and an infected Kylian Mbappe. PSG playmaker Lionel Messi is also doubtful with a small muscle problem.

GERMANY

Hertha Berlin coach Pál Dárdai can lead his team to its third Bundesliga win in succession with a victory at Hoffenheim. Ante Covic, who took over after Dárdai’s first stint in charge, was the last Hertha coach to manage that feat in 2019, though it didn’t prevent him losing his job shortly afterward. Hertha went through three coaches after Covic before Dárdai returned last April for his second stint. However, Hoffenheim forward Andrej Kramaric has scored more goals against Hertha than any other Bundesliga team — eight in 10 games — and will hope to add to his one-goal tally so far in the Bundesliga this season.

