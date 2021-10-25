On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Mayfield not practicing; Browns begin preparing for Steelers

TOM WITHERS
October 25, 2021 12:22 pm
1 min read
      

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield remains out with a left shoulder injury that could sideline him for this week’s game against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mayfield was not on the practice field during the portion of Monday’s practice open to reporters. He didn’t play against Denver on Thursday night, when it was disclosed he also has a fracture in his non-throwing shoulder along with a completely torn labrum.

Coach Kevin Stefanski will speak to reporters after practice.

Case Keenum started for Mayfield and led Cleveland to a 17-14 win over the Broncos.

        Insight by GitLab: During this webinar executives from the State Department, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and GitLab will discuss how institutionalizing a DevSecOps approach to software development is a journey that must bring together the technology and business sides to change an organization’s culture.

Mayfield initially injured his shoulder on Sept. 19. He was playing with a harness to stabilize his shoulder when he broke part of his humerus bone after being tripped during a game against Houston.

There wasn’t time for Mayfield to get the swelling out of his shoulder last week, and he could benefit from more rest. He had started 53 consecutive games before sitting out against the Broncos.

Mayfield was out on Monday along with receiver Jarvis Landry, safety John Johnson III, tight end David Njoku, defensive tackle Malik Jackson and center JC Tretter.

The Browns (4-3) did get some positive news as running back Nick Chubb practiced for the first time since missing his second straight game with a calf injury. Starting right tackle Jack Conklin also returned from a knee injury that kept him out of two games.

Also, star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is practicing today while dealing with a sprained right shoulder.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|23 Infocomm 2021
10|24 2021 PSC Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VA firemen drive 1,000 miles for Veteran’s last trip home