Mayfield to sit out against Broncos with shoulder injury

TOM WITHERS
October 20, 2021 10:53 am
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will sit out Thursday’s game against the Denver Broncos with a painful left shoulder injury and backup Case Keenum will start.

Cleveland announced the quarterback switch on Wednesday, ending speculation about whether Mayfield would try to push through an injury to his non-throwing shoulder that he suffered last month and has worsened in recent weeks.

“Case Keenum will be our starter tomorrow night and we have full confidence in him to lead us and do the things necessary to put us in position to win,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Baker fought really hard to play, he’s a competitor and obviously wants to be out there but just couldn’t make it on a short week.

“We know he will continue to do everything in his power to return as quickly as possible.”

Mayfield was limited in practice on Tuesday.

The Browns (3-3) will now turn to Keenum, who has made 62 career NFL starts, most recently for Washington in 2019.

By sitting out against the Broncos, Mayfield will have some extra time to rest and heal because the Browns don’t play again until Oct. 31 against Pittsburgh.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

