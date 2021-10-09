McKay, Ifanse lead Montana St to 45-7 win over CalPoly

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Matthew McKay passed for two touchdowns, Isaiah Ifanse ran for two and Montana State cruised to a 45-7 win over Cal Poly on Saturday.

The Bobcats (5-1, 3-0 Big Sky Conference) broke the game open with 28 points in the second quarter for a 35-0 lead. Ifanse had a 12-yard scoring reception to go with a pair of short touchdown runs and backup quarterback Tommy Mellott broke free for a 74-yard score.

McKay, who was 14 of 18 for 163 yards, also threw a touchdown pass to Treyton Pickering in the first quarter.

Montana State had four interceptions, highlighted by Callahan O’Reilly’s pick-6 in the third quarter. Later in the third, Shakobe Harper scored the only touchdown for the Mustangs (1-5, 0-3).

The Bobcats had a 441-264 advantage in total offense and scored 21 points off turnovers.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.