Miller, Meals serve as umpire crew chiefs in LCS

The Associated Press
October 15, 2021 5:29 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Bill Miller will be the umpire crew chief for the AL Championship Series that starts Friday night in Houston and Jerry Meals will lead the crew for the NL Championship Series.

The Boston Red Sox visit the Astros for Game 1 of their best-of-seven matchup. The Los Angeles Dodgers play at Atlanta on Saturday night to open the NLCS.

Also working the ALCS are regular season crew chief Dan Iassogna, Laz Diaz, Rob Drake, Alan Porter, David Rackley and Jim Wolf. Diaz, Porter and Wolf were on the field for the NL wild-card game.

Joining Meals for the NLCS are regular season crew chief Mark Carlson, Jordan Baker, Lance Barksdale, Tripp Gibson, James Hoye and Todd Tichenor. Meals, Baker, Carlson and Hoye called the AL wild-card game.

All seven umpires on each LCS crew could work the plate once in the series. There will be six umps on the field for every game — one umpire will be in reserve in case of an injury on the day before his scheduled plate assignment.

Umpires Cory Blaser, Marvin Hudson and Nic Lentz will work the replay room in the LCS.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

