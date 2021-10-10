Minnesota 19, Detroit 17

Detroit 3 3 0 11 — 17 Minnesota 3 10 0 6 — 19

First Quarter

Det_FG Seibert 39, 10:34.

Min_FG Joseph 38, 6:30.

Second Quarter

Min_FG Joseph 38, 9:50.

Min_Mattison 15 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 2:20.

Det_FG Seibert 52, :41.

Fourth Quarter

Min_FG Joseph 55, 4:28.

Det_FG Seibert 40, 2:30.

Det_Swift 7 run (Hodge pass from Goff), :37.

Min_FG Joseph 54, :00.

___

Det Min First downs 22 18 Total Net Yards 288 385 Rushes-yards 24-108 28-121 Passing 180 264 Punt Returns 2-14 1-2 Kickoff Returns 0-0 4-68 Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-22 Comp-Att-Int 21-35-1 25-34-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 4-23 2-11 Punts 4-51.0 3-50.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1 Penalties-Yards 3-30 7-74 Time of Possession 27:54 32:06

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Detroit, J.Williams 13-57, Swift 11-51. Minnesota, Mattison 25-114, Cousins 1-4, Abdullah 1-2, Ham 1-1.

PASSING_Detroit, Goff 21-35-1-203. Minnesota, Cousins 25-34-1-275.

RECEIVING_Detroit, St. Brown 7-65, Swift 6-53, Cephus 3-38, Hockenson 2-22, J.Williams 2-8, Hodge 1-17. Minnesota, Jefferson 7-124, Mattison 7-40, Westbrook 3-18, Osborn 3-14, Thielen 2-40, Conklin 2-25, Ham 1-14.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Minnesota, Joseph 49.

