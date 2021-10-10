Minnesota 19, Detroit 17

|Detroit
|3
|3
|0
|11
|—
|17
|Minnesota
|3
|10
|0
|6
|—
|19
First Quarter
Det_FG Seibert 39, 10:34.
Min_FG Joseph 38, 6:30.
Second Quarter
Min_FG Joseph 38, 9:50.
Min_Mattison 15 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 2:20.
Det_FG Seibert 52, :41.
Fourth Quarter
Min_FG Joseph 55, 4:28.
Det_FG Seibert 40, 2:30.
Det_Swift 7 run (Hodge pass from Goff), :37.
Min_FG Joseph 54, :00.
|
|Det
|Min
|First downs
|22
|18
|Total Net Yards
|288
|385
|Rushes-yards
|24-108
|28-121
|Passing
|180
|264
|Punt Returns
|2-14
|1-2
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|4-68
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-22
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-35-1
|25-34-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-23
|2-11
|Punts
|4-51.0
|3-50.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|3-30
|7-74
|Time of Possession
|27:54
|32:06
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Detroit, J.Williams 13-57, Swift 11-51. Minnesota, Mattison 25-114, Cousins 1-4, Abdullah 1-2, Ham 1-1.
PASSING_Detroit, Goff 21-35-1-203. Minnesota, Cousins 25-34-1-275.
RECEIVING_Detroit, St. Brown 7-65, Swift 6-53, Cephus 3-38, Hockenson 2-22, J.Williams 2-8, Hodge 1-17. Minnesota, Jefferson 7-124, Mattison 7-40, Westbrook 3-18, Osborn 3-14, Thielen 2-40, Conklin 2-25, Ham 1-14.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Minnesota, Joseph 49.
