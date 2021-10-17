On Air: Federal News Network program
Minnesota 34, Carolina 28, OT

The Associated Press
October 17, 2021 4:55 pm
< a min read
      
Minnesota 6 6 13 3 6 34
Carolina 7 3 7 11 0 28

First Quarter

Min_FG Joseph 25, 11:52.

Car_Hubbard 2 run (Gonzalez kick), 8:27.

Min_FG Joseph 25, 2:57.

Second Quarter

Min_Herndon 2 pass from Cousins (run failed), 10:59.

Car_FG Gonzalez 47, 4:20.

Third Quarter

Car_K.Robinson 4 blocked punt return (Gonzalez kick), 6:49.

Min_Cook 16 run (pass failed), 3:48.

Min_Thielen 5 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 2:24.

Fourth Quarter

Min_FG Joseph 38, 10:15.

Car_FG Gonzalez 23, 4:41.

Car_Anderson 7 pass from Darnold (Tremble pass from Darnold), :42.

First Overtime

Min_Osborn 27 pass from Cousins, 5:48.

A_72,104.

___

Min Car
First downs 26 20
Total Net Yards 571 306
Rushes-yards 36-198 23-118
Passing 373 188
Punt Returns 3-7 2-5
Kickoff Returns 2-68 1-24
Interceptions Ret. 1-8 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 33-48-0 17-41-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 4-19
Punts 5-37.6 6-40.667
Fumbles-Lost 4-1 2-2
Penalties-Yards 11-98 6-28
Time of Possession 37:38 26:34

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 29-140, Ham 1-30, Cousins 2-16, Mattison 3-10, Thielen 1-2. Carolina, Hubbard 16-61, Darnold 4-48, Moore 1-6, Freeman 1-3, Tremble 1-0.

PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 33-48-0-373. Carolina, Darnold 17-41-1-207.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Thielen 11-126, Jefferson 8-80, Osborn 6-78, Conklin 3-71, Westbrook 2-13, Cook 2-3, Herndon 1-2. Carolina, Moore 5-73, Zylstra 3-32, Anderson 3-11, Smith 2-20, Thomas 1-41, Erickson 1-17, Marshall 1-9, Hubbard 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Minnesota, Joseph 50, Joseph 47.

