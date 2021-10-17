Minnesota 34, Carolina 28, OT

|Minnesota
|6
|6
|13
|3
|6
|—
|34
|Carolina
|7
|3
|7
|11
|0
|—
|28
First Quarter
Min_FG Joseph 25, 11:52.
Car_Hubbard 2 run (Gonzalez kick), 8:27.
Min_FG Joseph 25, 2:57.
Second Quarter
Min_Herndon 2 pass from Cousins (run failed), 10:59.
Car_FG Gonzalez 47, 4:20.
Third Quarter
Car_K.Robinson 4 blocked punt return (Gonzalez kick), 6:49.
Min_Cook 16 run (pass failed), 3:48.
Min_Thielen 5 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 2:24.
Fourth Quarter
Min_FG Joseph 38, 10:15.
Car_FG Gonzalez 23, 4:41.
Car_Anderson 7 pass from Darnold (Tremble pass from Darnold), :42.
First Overtime
Min_Osborn 27 pass from Cousins, 5:48.
A_72,104.
|
|Min
|Car
|First downs
|26
|20
|Total Net Yards
|571
|306
|Rushes-yards
|36-198
|23-118
|Passing
|373
|188
|Punt Returns
|3-7
|2-5
|Kickoff Returns
|2-68
|1-24
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-8
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|33-48-0
|17-41-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|4-19
|Punts
|5-37.6
|6-40.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-1
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|11-98
|6-28
|Time of Possession
|37:38
|26:34
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 29-140, Ham 1-30, Cousins 2-16, Mattison 3-10, Thielen 1-2. Carolina, Hubbard 16-61, Darnold 4-48, Moore 1-6, Freeman 1-3, Tremble 1-0.
PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 33-48-0-373. Carolina, Darnold 17-41-1-207.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Thielen 11-126, Jefferson 8-80, Osborn 6-78, Conklin 3-71, Westbrook 2-13, Cook 2-3, Herndon 1-2. Carolina, Moore 5-73, Zylstra 3-32, Anderson 3-11, Smith 2-20, Thomas 1-41, Erickson 1-17, Marshall 1-9, Hubbard 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Minnesota, Joseph 50, Joseph 47.
