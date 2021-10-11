Minnesota RB Potts done for season with undisclosed injury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota running back Trey Potts will miss the remainder of the season with an undisclosed injury serious enough to keep him hospitalized for six days after it occurred in the last game.

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said Monday that Potts was “doing very well” and expected to be present at the practice facility this week to visit with the team.

Fleck declined to reveal any specifics of what happened to the third-year player, who left the field late in the fourth quarter Oct. 3 at Purdue. Fleck praised the effort and expertise of the medical staff for quickly deciding to send Potts to a hospital after the initial evaluation on the sideline.

Potts traveled back to Minnesota after being discharged Friday. The door has not closed on Potts resuming his career next season, Fleck said.

The native of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, is second in the Big Ten with an average of 110.4 rushing yards per game. Potts finished his year with 552 yards on 112 carries, after taking the lead role following a season-ending injury to Mo Ibrahim.

The Gophers (3-2, 1-1) host Nebraska on Saturday.

