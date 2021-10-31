On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Minnesota tops Sporting KC 2-1 on Reynoso PK

The Associated Press
October 31, 2021 5:23 pm
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Emanuel Reynoso’s penalty kick in the 37th minute was the difference as Minnesota strengthened its playoff potential with a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City on Sunday.

It was the first successful penalty kick of the season for Minnesota, which moved into fifth place in the Western Division.

Entering the match in eighth place, the Loons (13-11-9) conceded a goal in the eighth minute when Johnny Russell’s header from the back post found the foot of Khiry Shelton for the close range score.

Minnesota got that back from Franco Fragapane in the 20th minute as he volleyed a loose ball at the 18 into the net.

The penalty came after Emanuel Reynoso made a nice touch in the box and was tripped by Ilie Sanchez as he followed the ball.

Kansas City (17-8-7) remained tied with Seattle at the top of the West with two teams having two games remaining.

Sports News

