Missouri State rolls over Indiana State 37-7

The Associated Press
October 16, 2021 6:35 pm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jason Shelley passed for three touchdowns and ran for another as Missouri State defeated Indiana State 37-7 on Saturday.

The Bears broke the game open by scoring three touchdowns in the final 2:19 of the second quarter.

Shelley passed 45 yards to Xavier Lane and the Bears added two more scores — a 3-yard Shelley run and a 26-yard reception by Tyrone Scott — after consecutive fumbled kickoffs by the Sycamores. Steven Ward was credited with forcing both fumbles.

Shelley also threw a 59-yard score to Scott, finishing 11 of 21 for 225 yards. Scott had 106 yards receiving on three catches. Jose Pizano kicked three field goals.

The Bears, who racked up over 500 yards in total offense in each of their previous two games, finished with 442 against Indiana State.

Dante Hendrix made 10 catches for 121 yards receiving including a late fourth-quarter touchdown for Indiana State (3-4, 1-3).

The Bears (4-2, 3-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) are ranked 23rd in the FCS coaches poll.

