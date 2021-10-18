MLB Calendar

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Oct. 26 — World Series starts.

Nov. 8-11 — General managers meetings, Carlsbad, Calif.

Nov. 17 — Owners meeting, Chicago.

Dec. 1 — Collective bargaining agreement expires, 11:59 p.m. EST.

Dec. 2 — Last day for teams to offer 2022 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Dec. 6-9 — Winter meetings, Orlando, Fla.

Dec. 8 — Winter meeting draft, Orlando, Fla.

Dec. 15 — International amateur signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.

2022

Jan. 14 — Salary arbitration figures exchanged.

Jan. 15 — International signing period opens, 9 a.m. EST.

Jan. 31-Feb. 18 — Salary arbitration hearings, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Feb. 16 — Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.

Feb. 21— Voluntary reporting date for other players.

Feb. 25 — Exhibition games start.

Feb. 26 — Mandatory reporting date.

March 31 — Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

July 19 — All-Star Game, Los Angeles.

Aug. 11 — Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati at Dyersville, Iowa.

Aug. 21 — Boston vs. Baltimore at Williamsport, Pa.

Oct. 2 — Regular season ends.

Dec. 15 — International signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.

