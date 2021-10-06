On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
MLS Glance

The Associated Press
October 6, 2021 10:05 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
New England 20 4 5 65 57 34
Nashville 11 3 14 47 46 26
Philadelphia 11 7 9 42 36 26
Orlando City 11 8 9 42 41 41
D.C. United 12 12 4 40 49 41
New York City FC 11 10 7 40 44 32
CF Montréal 11 10 7 40 40 37
Atlanta 10 9 9 39 37 33
New York 9 11 7 34 33 30
Columbus 9 12 7 34 32 39
Inter Miami CF 9 13 5 32 25 42
Chicago 7 16 6 27 29 46
Toronto FC 6 15 7 25 34 54
Cincinnati 4 15 8 20 28 52

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 16 5 6 54 44 22
Sporting Kansas City 15 6 7 52 51 31
Colorado 13 5 9 48 38 27
Portland 14 10 4 46 45 44
Real Salt Lake 11 11 6 39 45 44
LA Galaxy 11 11 6 39 39 45
Minnesota United 10 9 8 38 30 32
Vancouver 9 8 10 37 34 34
Los Angeles FC 9 12 7 34 40 41
San Jose 8 11 9 33 35 44
FC Dallas 6 13 10 28 39 47
Houston 5 12 12 27 33 45
Austin FC 7 17 4 25 29 44

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, September 29

Toronto FC 3, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 1, Miami 0

New England 4, CF Montréal 1

D.C. United 3, Minnesota 1

Philadelphia 1, New York 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 3, FC Dallas 1

Chicago 2, New York City FC 0

Orlando City 2, Nashville 2, tie

Colorado 3, Austin FC 0

Vancouver 0, Houston 0, tie

Real Salt Lake 2, LA Galaxy 1

Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Seattle 3, San Jose 1

Saturday, October 2

Austin FC 2, Real Salt Lake 1

CF Montréal 2, Atlanta 1

Orlando City 2, D.C. United 1

New York 1, Cincinnati 0

Minnesota 0, FC Dallas 0, tie

Vancouver 3, San Jose 0

Sunday, October 3

Nashville 0, New York City FC 0, tie

Philadelphia 3, Columbus 0

Toronto FC 3, Chicago 1

Sporting Kansas City 4, Houston 2

Portland 1, Miami 0

Los Angeles FC 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie

Seattle 3, Colorado 0

Saturday, October 9

Miami at New York, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Sunday, October 10

Colorado at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Saturday, October 16

Philadelphia at CF Montréal, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 17

New York City FC at New York, 1 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

