All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 20 4 5 65 57 34 Nashville 11 3 14 47 46 26 Philadelphia 11 7 9 42 36 26 Orlando City 11 8 9 42 41 41 D.C. United 12 12 4 40 49 41 New York City FC 11 10 7 40 44 32 CF Montréal 11 10 7 40 40 37 Atlanta 10 9 9 39 37 33 New York 9 11 7 34 33 30 Columbus 9 12 7 34 32 39 Inter Miami CF 9 13 5 32 25 42 Chicago 7 16 6 27 29 46 Toronto FC 6 15 7 25 34 54 Cincinnati 4 15 8 20 28 52

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 16 5 6 54 44 22 Sporting Kansas City 15 6 7 52 51 31 Colorado 13 5 9 48 38 27 Portland 14 10 4 46 45 44 Real Salt Lake 11 11 6 39 45 44 LA Galaxy 11 11 6 39 39 45 Minnesota United 10 9 8 38 30 32 Vancouver 9 8 10 37 34 34 Los Angeles FC 9 12 7 34 40 41 San Jose 8 11 9 33 35 44 FC Dallas 6 13 10 28 39 47 Houston 5 12 12 27 33 45 Austin FC 7 17 4 25 29 44

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, September 29

Toronto FC 3, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 1, Miami 0

New England 4, CF Montréal 1

D.C. United 3, Minnesota 1

Philadelphia 1, New York 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 3, FC Dallas 1

Chicago 2, New York City FC 0

Orlando City 2, Nashville 2, tie

Colorado 3, Austin FC 0

Vancouver 0, Houston 0, tie

Real Salt Lake 2, LA Galaxy 1

Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Seattle 3, San Jose 1

Saturday, October 2

Austin FC 2, Real Salt Lake 1

CF Montréal 2, Atlanta 1

Orlando City 2, D.C. United 1

New York 1, Cincinnati 0

Minnesota 0, FC Dallas 0, tie

Vancouver 3, San Jose 0

Sunday, October 3

Nashville 0, New York City FC 0, tie

Philadelphia 3, Columbus 0

Toronto FC 3, Chicago 1

Sporting Kansas City 4, Houston 2

Portland 1, Miami 0

Los Angeles FC 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie

Seattle 3, Colorado 0

Saturday, October 9

Miami at New York, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Sunday, October 10

Colorado at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Saturday, October 16

Philadelphia at CF Montréal, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 17

New York City FC at New York, 1 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

