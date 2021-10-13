On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
October 13, 2021 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
New England 20 4 5 65 57 34
Nashville 11 3 14 47 46 26
Philadelphia 12 7 9 45 38 27
Orlando City 11 8 9 42 41 41
D.C. United 12 12 4 40 49 41
New York City FC 11 10 7 40 44 32
CF Montréal 11 10 7 40 40 37
Atlanta 10 9 9 39 37 33
New York 10 11 7 37 34 30
Columbus 9 12 7 34 32 39
Inter Miami CF 9 14 5 32 25 43
Chicago 7 16 6 27 29 46
Toronto FC 6 15 7 25 34 54
Cincinnati 4 16 8 20 29 54

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 17 5 6 57 48 23
Sporting Kansas City 15 6 7 52 51 31
Colorado 14 5 9 51 41 28
Portland 14 10 4 46 45 44
Real Salt Lake 11 11 6 39 45 44
LA Galaxy 11 11 6 39 39 45
Minnesota United 10 10 8 38 31 35
Vancouver 9 9 10 37 35 38
Los Angeles FC 9 12 7 34 40 41
San Jose 8 11 9 33 35 44
FC Dallas 6 13 10 28 39 47
Houston 5 12 12 27 33 45
Austin FC 7 17 4 25 29 44

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, October 9

New York 1, Miami 0

Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 1

Seattle 4, Vancouver 1

Sunday, October 10

Colorado 3, Minnesota 1

Saturday, October 16

Philadelphia at CF Montréal, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 17

New York City FC at New York, 1 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, October 20

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 10 p.m.

Austin FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 23

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 6 p.m.

D.C. United at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 8 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.

FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 24

Houston at Austin FC, 4 p.m.

New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

