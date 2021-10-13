All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|20
|4
|5
|65
|57
|34
|Nashville
|11
|3
|14
|47
|46
|26
|Philadelphia
|12
|7
|9
|45
|38
|27
|Orlando City
|11
|8
|9
|42
|41
|41
|D.C. United
|12
|12
|4
|40
|49
|41
|New York City FC
|11
|10
|7
|40
|44
|32
|CF Montréal
|11
|10
|7
|40
|40
|37
|Atlanta
|10
|9
|9
|39
|37
|33
|New York
|10
|11
|7
|37
|34
|30
|Columbus
|9
|12
|7
|34
|32
|39
|Inter Miami CF
|9
|14
|5
|32
|25
|43
|Chicago
|7
|16
|6
|27
|29
|46
|Toronto FC
|6
|15
|7
|25
|34
|54
|Cincinnati
|4
|16
|8
|20
|29
|54
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|17
|5
|6
|57
|48
|23
|Sporting Kansas City
|15
|6
|7
|52
|51
|31
|Colorado
|14
|5
|9
|51
|41
|28
|Portland
|14
|10
|4
|46
|45
|44
|Real Salt Lake
|11
|11
|6
|39
|45
|44
|LA Galaxy
|11
|11
|6
|39
|39
|45
|Minnesota United
|10
|10
|8
|38
|31
|35
|Vancouver
|9
|9
|10
|37
|35
|38
|Los Angeles FC
|9
|12
|7
|34
|40
|41
|San Jose
|8
|11
|9
|33
|35
|44
|FC Dallas
|6
|13
|10
|28
|39
|47
|Houston
|5
|12
|12
|27
|33
|45
|Austin FC
|7
|17
|4
|25
|29
|44
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Saturday, October 9
New York 1, Miami 0
Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 1
Seattle 4, Vancouver 1
Sunday, October 10
Colorado 3, Minnesota 1
Saturday, October 16
Philadelphia at CF Montréal, 1 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Chicago at New England, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Austin FC, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 17
New York City FC at New York, 1 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, October 20
Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Portland, 10 p.m.
Austin FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 23
Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.
New York at Columbus, 6 p.m.
D.C. United at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 8 p.m.
Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.
FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Sunday, October 24
Houston at Austin FC, 4 p.m.
New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
