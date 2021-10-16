All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 20 4 5 65 57 34 Nashville 11 3 14 47 46 26 Philadelphia 12 7 9 45 38 27 Orlando City 11 8 9 42 41 41 D.C. United 12 12 4 40 49 41 New York City FC 11 10 7 40 44 32 CF Montréal 11 10 7 40 40 37 Atlanta 10 9 9 39 37 33 New York 10 11 7 37 34 30 Columbus 9 12 7 34 32 39 Inter Miami CF 9 14 5 32 25 43 Chicago 7 16 6 27 29 46 Toronto FC 6 15 7 25 34 54 Cincinnati 4 16 8 20 29 54

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 17 5 6 57 48 23 Sporting Kansas City 15 6 7 52 51 31 Colorado 14 5 9 51 41 28 Portland 14 10 4 46 45 44 Real Salt Lake 11 11 6 39 45 44 LA Galaxy 11 11 6 39 39 45 Minnesota United 10 10 8 38 31 35 Vancouver 9 9 10 37 35 38 Los Angeles FC 9 12 7 34 40 41 San Jose 8 11 9 33 35 44 FC Dallas 6 13 10 28 39 47 Houston 5 12 12 27 33 45 Austin FC 7 17 4 25 29 44

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, October 9

New York 1, Miami 0

Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 1

Seattle 4, Vancouver 1

Sunday, October 10

Colorado 3, Minnesota 1

Saturday, October 16

Philadelphia at CF Montréal, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 17

New York City FC at New York, 1 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, October 20

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 10 p.m.

Austin FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 23

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 6 p.m.

D.C. United at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 8 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.

FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 24

Houston at Austin FC, 4 p.m.

New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 26

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 27

Colorado at New England, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 10 p.m.

