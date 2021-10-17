On Air: Essentials of Healthy Living
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
October 17, 2021 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
New England 20 4 6 66 59 36
Nashville 11 3 15 48 46 26
Philadelphia 12 7 10 46 40 29
Orlando City 12 8 9 45 42 41
Atlanta 11 9 9 42 39 33
D.C. United 12 12 5 41 49 41
CF Montréal 11 10 8 41 42 39
New York City FC 11 10 7 40 44 32
New York 10 11 7 37 34 30
Columbus 10 12 7 37 36 39
Inter Miami CF 9 15 5 32 25 47
Chicago 7 16 7 28 31 48
Toronto FC 6 16 7 25 34 56
Cincinnati 4 17 8 20 29 55

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 17 6 6 57 49 25
Sporting Kansas City 15 6 7 52 51 31
Colorado 14 6 9 51 42 31
Portland 14 11 4 46 46 46
Real Salt Lake 12 11 6 42 48 45
LA Galaxy 12 11 6 42 41 46
Minnesota United 11 10 8 41 32 35
Los Angeles FC 10 12 7 37 43 42
Vancouver 9 9 10 37 35 38
San Jose 8 12 9 33 36 47
Houston 6 12 12 30 35 46
FC Dallas 6 13 10 28 39 47
Austin FC 7 18 4 25 29 45

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, October 9

New York 1, Miami 0

Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 1

Seattle 4, Vancouver 1

Sunday, October 10

Colorado 3, Minnesota 1

Saturday, October 16

Philadelphia 2, CF Montréal 2, tie

Los Angeles FC 3, San Jose 1

Columbus 4, Miami 0

Chicago 2, New England 2, tie

Atlanta 2, Toronto FC 0

Nashville 0, D.C. United 0, tie

Orlando City 1, Cincinnati 0

Houston 2, Seattle 1

Minnesota 1, Austin FC 0

Real Salt Lake 3, Colorado 1

LA Galaxy 2, Portland 1

Sunday, October 17

New York City FC at New York, 1 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, October 20

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 10 p.m.

Austin FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 23

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 6 p.m.

D.C. United at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 8 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.

FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 24

Houston at Austin FC, 4 p.m.

New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 26

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 27

Colorado at New England, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 10 p.m.

