On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
October 18, 2021 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
New England 20 4 6 66 59 36
Nashville 11 3 15 48 46 26
Philadelphia 12 7 10 46 40 29
Orlando City 12 8 9 45 42 41
Atlanta 11 9 9 42 39 33
D.C. United 12 12 5 41 49 41
CF Montréal 11 10 8 41 42 39
New York City FC 11 11 7 40 44 33
New York 11 11 7 40 35 30
Columbus 10 12 7 37 36 39
Inter Miami CF 9 15 5 32 25 47
Chicago 7 16 7 28 31 48
Toronto FC 6 16 7 25 34 56
Cincinnati 4 17 8 20 29 55

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 17 6 6 57 49 25
Sporting Kansas City 15 7 7 52 52 33
Colorado 14 6 9 51 42 31
Portland 14 11 4 46 46 46
Real Salt Lake 12 11 6 42 48 45
LA Galaxy 12 11 6 42 41 46
Minnesota United 11 10 8 41 32 35
Vancouver 10 9 10 40 37 39
Los Angeles FC 10 12 7 37 43 42
San Jose 8 12 9 33 36 47
Houston 6 12 12 30 35 46
FC Dallas 6 13 10 28 39 47
Austin FC 7 18 4 25 29 45

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, October 10

Colorado 3, Minnesota 1

        Insight by Confluent: Learn about how agencies are benefitting from that concept of data-in-motion to improve mission outcomes in this exclusive e-book.

Saturday, October 16

Philadelphia 2, CF Montréal 2, tie

Los Angeles FC 3, San Jose 1

Columbus 4, Miami 0

Chicago 2, New England 2, tie

Atlanta 2, Toronto FC 0

Nashville 0, D.C. United 0, tie

Orlando City 1, Cincinnati 0

Houston 2, Seattle 1

        Read more: Sports News

Minnesota 1, Austin FC 0

Real Salt Lake 3, Colorado 1

LA Galaxy 2, Portland 1

Sunday, October 17

New York 1, New York City FC 0

Vancouver 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Wednesday, October 20

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

New York City FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 10 p.m.

Austin FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 23

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 6 p.m.

D.C. United at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 8 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.

FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 24

Houston at Austin FC, 4 p.m.

New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 26

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 27

Colorado at New England, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
10|18 10th Annual Pacific Information...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visits Potomac Job Corps Center to announce return to traditional enrollment