All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 22 4 7 73 65 40 Nashville 12 4 16 52 53 31 New York City FC 14 11 8 50 55 35 Philadelphia 13 8 11 50 45 34 Orlando City 12 9 11 47 47 47 Atlanta 12 9 10 46 42 35 D.C. United 13 14 5 44 52 50 New York 12 12 7 43 37 32 CF Montréal 11 10 10 43 44 41 Columbus 11 13 8 41 41 44 Inter Miami CF 11 17 5 38 35 53 Chicago 9 17 7 34 36 52 Toronto FC 6 17 9 27 37 62 Cincinnati 4 20 8 20 36 70

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 17 7 7 58 56 34 Seattle 17 8 7 58 51 31 Colorado 15 7 10 55 45 33 Portland 15 13 4 49 50 51 Vancouver 12 9 11 47 43 43 LA Galaxy 13 12 7 46 46 50 Real Salt Lake 13 13 6 45 53 51 Minnesota United 12 11 9 45 37 40 Los Angeles FC 12 12 8 44 50 45 San Jose 10 13 10 40 45 53 Houston 6 14 12 30 36 51 FC Dallas 6 15 11 29 44 54 Austin FC 8 19 4 28 31 50

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, October 23

Sporting Kansas City 2, Seattle 1

New York 2, Columbus 1

New York City FC 6, D.C. United 0

Philadelphia 1, Nashville 0

CF Montréal 1, Toronto FC 1, tie

Los Angeles FC 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Chicago 1, Real Salt Lake 0

Miami 5, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 2, Portland 0

FC Dallas 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Vancouver 1, San Jose 1, tie

Sunday, October 24

Austin FC 2, Houston 1

New England 2, Orlando City 2, tie

Tuesday, October 26

Los Angeles FC 3, Seattle 0

Wednesday, October 27

New England 1, Colorado 0

Atlanta 2, Miami 1

Nashville 6, Cincinnati 3

Columbus 3, Orlando City 2

Philadelphia 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

D.C. United 1, New York 0

New York City FC 1, Chicago 0

Real Salt Lake 2, FC Dallas 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, LA Galaxy 0

Vancouver 2, Minnesota 1

Portland 2, San Jose 0

Saturday, October 30

New York City FC 3, Miami 1

San Jose 4, Real Salt Lake 3

CF Montréal at New York, 4 p.m.

Toronto FC at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 31

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 3 p.m.

Nashville at Orlando City, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, November 1

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, November 2

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 3

Houston at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Sunday, November 7

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at New England, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Nashville, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando City at CF Montréal, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Portland, 6 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 6 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

