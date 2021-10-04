Monday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted S Chris Banjo to the active roster from the practice squad. Released OL Koda Martin. Released G Deion Calhoun from the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted P dustin Colquitt to the active roster from the practice squad .

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DB Mazzi Williams to the practice squad. Released DB Linden Stephens from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived G Michael Jordan. Signed WR Matt Cole to the practice squad. Signed LB Kamal Martin to the active roster.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Lawrence Cager to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed CB Isaiah Johnson to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Claimed DT Khalil Davis off waivers from Tampa Bay.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed WR D.J. Chark and G A.J. Cann on injured reserve. Reinstated OT Walker little from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DL Forrest Merrill to the active roster. Placed DL Justin Jones and LB Kenneth Murray on injured reserve. Promoted DL Breiden Fehoko to the active roster from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted C Austin Reiter to the active roster from the practice squad .

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed CB Cameron Dantzler on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released WR Whop Philyor from the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Designated DB Tre Brown to return from injured reserve to practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released LB Nakas Onyeka from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Sent G Ivan Prosvetov, Ds Janis-Jerome Moser, Vladislav Kolyachonok and RW Jan Jenik to Tucson (AHL). Waived F Michael Carcone. Returned G Anson Thornton to Sarnia (OHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Claimed F Axel Jonsson-Fjallby off waivers.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Sent Ds Josh Jacobs and Jalen Chatfield to Chicago (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Sent D Chad Krys, LW Cam Morrison and RW Matej Chalupa to Rockford )AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Released Gs Evan Moyse, Jet Greaves, LWs Navrin Mutter, Tristan Mullin, Adam Helewka, Brett Gallant, Ds Giovanni Vallati, Billy Sweezey, Dillon Simpaon, Thomas Schemitch, Olivier Leblanc, Cole Clayton, Cs Jake Slaker, Justin Scott, Jake Gaudet Cole Fonstad, Cole Cassels and RW Zac Jordan. Sent Cs Josh Dunne, Tyler Angle, Ds Jake Christiansen, Tim Berni and RW Carson Meyer to Cleveland (AHL). Waived C Tyler Sikura, D Gavin Bayreuther, G J-F Berube and LW Brendan Gaunce.

DALLAS STARS — Sent D Ben Gleason and C Joel L’Esperance to Texas (AHL). Assigned LW Antonio Stranges to London (OHL). Sent Cs Jordan Kawaguchi, Tye Felhaber, Oskar Back, Ds Ryan Shea, Jerad Rosburg, Artem Grushnikov, Joseph Cecconi, Dawson Barteaux and LW Yauheni Aksiantsiuk to Texas (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed D Arber Xhekaj to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Released LW Cole Schneider. Assigned Fs Tommy Novak and Anthony Richard, D David Farrance and G Devin Cooley to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Greg McKegg to Hartford (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Released Fs Maxim Cajkovic, Jaydon Dureau, Shawn Element, Remi Elie, Gabriel Fortier, Gage Goncalves, Cole Koepke, Jimmy Huntington, Alexei Lipanov, Antoine Morand, Otto Somppi, Odeen Tufto and Daniel Walcott, Ds Brandon Crawley, Alex Green, Ryan Jones, Wyatt McLeod, Dmitri Semykin and Jack Thompson, Gs Hugo Alnefelt, Maxime Lagace and Eamon McAdam. Sent Ds Darren Raddysh, Sean Day, LW Charles Hudon and C Gabriel Dumont to Syracuse (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed D Vincent Iorio to a three-year, entry-level contract.

East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Traded D Jake Ryczek to Wheeling in exchange for F Jacob Pritchard.

WHEELING NAILERS — Traded F Jake Ryczek to Adirondack for future considerations.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed G Justin Kapelmaster and D Zach Malatesta.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Named Chris Albright general manager.

