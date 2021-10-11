Monday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived C Jahlil Okafor.

BROOKLYN NETS — Waived Gs Bryce Brown and Josh Gray.

CHICAGO BULLS — Waived C Daniel Oturu and G Ethan Thompson.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed G Quinndary Weatherspoon.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Waived F Johnny O’Bryant III.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived G Rob Edwards.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Waived F Luka Samanic.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated WR Miles Boykin from injured reserve. Promoted DB Jordan Richards and T Andre Smith from the practice squad to the active roster.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released RB Rodney Smith from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed LB Jordan Evans on injured reserve. Placed G Jackson Carman and RB Samaje Perine on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted S Ibraheim Campbell and DE Kameron Cline from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed QB Brett Hundley. Released DT Antwaun Woods.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Anthony Miller to the practice squad. Released RB Wendell Smallwood, WR Devin Smith and OT Austen Pleasants from the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released WR Travis Fulgham and TE Nick Eubanks from the practice squad. Signed LB Christian Elliss and TE Noah Togiai to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released CB Buster Skrine. Activated DB Davontae Harris from injured reserve.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Activated TE Gerald Everett from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Casey Fitzgerald from Rochester (AHL). Loaned D Carey Fitzgerald and F J.J. Peterka to Rochester.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned Fs Riley Barber, Taro Hirose and Joe Veleno to Grand Rapids (AHL). Released C Patrick Curry and RW Bobby Ryan. Placed D Seth Barton and C Kyle Criscuolo on injured reserve.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed D Erik Gustafsson to a one-year contract.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned Ds Mikko Lehtonen, Gabriel Carlsson and C Kevin Stenlund to Cleveland (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Claimed C Adam Brooks off waivers from Toronto. Assigned G Cayden Primeau to Laval (AHL). Assigned D Kaiden Guhle to Prince Albert (WHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Named Scott Nichol assistant general manager and general manager of Milwaukee (AHL). Signed D Jack Matier to a three-year, entry-level contract. Assigned F Michael McCarron and G Connor Ingram to Milwaukee.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Alexander Holtz to Utica (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Released LW Michael Dal Colle. Assigned G Jakub Skarek, LW Anatoli Golyshev, Ds Samuel Bolduc and Robin Salo to Bridgeport (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned RW Vitali Kravtsov and C Morgan Barron to Hartford (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Claimed C Patrick Brown off waivers from Vegas.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Claimed C Alex Barre-Boulet off waivers from Tampa Bay.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed HC Jon Cooper to a three-year contract extension. Assigned Ds Andrej Sustr and Fredrik Claesson to Syracuse (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Claimed LW Axel Jonsson-Fjallby off waivers from Buffalo.

