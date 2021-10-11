Monday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived C Jahlil Okafor.

BROOKLYN NETS — Waived Gs Bryce Brown and Josh Gray.

CHICAGO BULLS — Waived C Daniel Oturu and G Ethan Thompson.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed G Quinndary Weatherspoon.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Waived F Johnny O’Bryant III.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived G Rob Edwards.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Waived F Luka Samanic.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated WR Miles Boykin from injured reserve. Promoted DB Jordan Richards and T Andre Smith from the practice squad to the active roster.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released RB Rodney Smith from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed LB Jordan Evans on injured reserve. Placed G Jackson Carman and RB Samaje Perine on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted S Ibraheim Campbell and DE Kameron Cline from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed QB Brett Hundley. Released DT Antwaun Woods.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Anthony Miller to the practice squad. Released RB Wendell Smallwood, WR Devin Smith and OT Austen Pleasants from the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Announced the resignation of head coach Jon Gruden.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released WR Travis Fulgham and TE Nick Eubanks from the practice squad. Signed LB Christian Elliss and TE Noah Togiai to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released CB Buster Skrine. Activated DB Davontae Harris from injured reserve.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Activated TE Gerald Everett from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned Cs Barrett Hayton and Ryan McGregor to Tucson (AHL).

BOSTON BRUINS — Released Ds Noah Dorey, Ryan Mast Aaron Ness and Josiah Didier. Assigned Ds J.D. Greenway and Victor Berglund to Providence (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Casey Fitzgerald from Rochester (AHL). Loaned D Carey Fitzgerald and F J.J. Peterka to Rochester. Assigned Ds Mattias Samuelsson, Casey Fitzgerald, RWs Lukas Rousek, JJ Peterka and C Andrew Oglevie to Rochester (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned D Johannes Kinnvall to Stockton (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned RWs Stefan Noesen, Josh Leivo, LW C.J. Smith, Ds Maxime Lajoie, Eric Gelinas and G Eetu Makiniemi to Chicago (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed D Erik Gustafsson to a one-year contract. Assigned Gs Collin Delia, Malcolm Subban, RW MacKenzie Entwistle and LW Phillip Kurashev to Rockford (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Released D Andreas Englund and C Gabriel Fontaine. Assigned LW Mikhail Maltsev and D Justin Barron to Colorado (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned Ds Mikko Lehtonen, Gabriel Carlsson and C Kevin Stenlund to Cleveland (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Assigned D Alexander Petrovic, C Jacob Peterson and RW Joel Kiviranta to Texas (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned Fs Riley Barber, Taro Hirose and Joe Veleno to Grand Rapids (AHL). Released C Patrick Curry and RW Bobby Ryan. Placed D Seth Barton and C Kyle Criscuolo on injured reserve.

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled D Philip Broberg from Bakersfield (AHL). Assigned C Kyle Turris to Bakersfield.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Claimed C Adam Brooks off waivers from Toronto. Assigned G Cayden Primeau to Laval (AHL). Assigned D Kaiden Guhle to Prince Albert (WHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Named Scott Nichol assistant general manager and general manager of Milwaukee (AHL). Signed D Jack Matier to a three-year, entry-level contract. Assigned F Michael McCarron and G Connor Ingram to Milwaukee.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Alexander Holtz to Utica (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Released LW Michael Dal Colle. Assigned G Jakub Skarek, LW Anatoli Golyshev, Ds Samuel Bolduc and Robin Salo to Bridgeport (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned RW Vitali Kravtsov and C Morgan Barron to Hartford (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Claimed C Patrick Brown off waivers from Vegas. Released Ds Jackson van de Leest, Logan Day, Quinn Schmiemann and RW Garrett Wilson. Assigned Ds Cam York, Nick Seeler and C Jackson Cates to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Released C Brian Boyle. Assigned G Alex D’Orio, LWs Radium Zohorna, Drew O’Connor and RW Anthony Angello to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton(AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned LW Klim Kostin to Springfield (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Claimed C Alex Barre-Boulet off waivers from Tampa Bay.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed HC Jon Cooper to a three-year contract extension. Assigned Ds Andrej Sustr and Fredrik Claesson to Syracuse (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Claimed LW Axel Jonsson-Fjallby off waivers from Buffalo.

