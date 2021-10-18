Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reassigned LF Terrance Gore and LHP Dylan Lee to the minor leagues. Activated RHP Chris Martin and 1B Johan Camargo.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated LHP Justin Bruihl and RHP Evan Phillips. Reassigned LHP David Price and LF Billy McKinney to the minor leagues.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Named Darnell Coles hitting coach.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

BOSTON CELTICS — Signed G Brodric Thomas to a two-way contract.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Claimed G Jeff Dowtin off waivers from Orlando and signed to a two-way contract.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Claimed G Garrison Mathews off waivers from Boston and signed him to a two-way contract.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed C Jay Huff to a two-way contract. Claimed G Avery Bradley off waivers from Golden State.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Re-signed F Jaren Jackson Jr to a rookie extension.

PHOENIX SUNS — Re-signed F Mikal Bridges to a rookie extension.

SAN ANOTNIO SPURS — Claimed F Devontae Cacok off waivers from Brooklyn and signed him to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed DT Corey Peters on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated OL Josh Andrews from injured reserve. Placed OL Kaleb McGary on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Daren Bates to the practice squad. Released DL Chris Slayton from the pratice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Claimed OT Brandon Knight off waivers from Dallas.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed CB Patrick Peterson on injured reserve. Promoted T Blake Brandel from the practice squad to the active roster.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Designated K Will Lutz return from injured reserve to practice.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Benardrick mcKinney to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated G Sua Opeta from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Deon Cain to the practice squad. Released LB Christian Ellis from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Mychal Kendricks. Signed OL Jon Halapio and RB Jacques Patrick to the practice squad. Released S Jared Mayden from the practice squad. Designated RB JaMycal Hasty return from injured reserve to practice.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated G John Molchon from injured reserve. Released WR Jaydon Mickens. Signed CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson to the practice squad. Released OLB Elijah Ponder from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated S Amani Hooker from injured reserve. Promoted RB Tory Carter from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed CB Kristian Fulton on injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Dallas F Radek Faksa the maximum allowable for slashing Ottawa F Tim Stuzle during a game in Ottawa on Oct. 17. Suspended San Jose RW Evander Kane 21 games for COVID-19 protocol violation.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Dysin Mayo. Assigned D Vladislav Provolnev to Tucson (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled RW Mike Hardman from Rockford (AHL). Assigned D Ian Mitchell to Rockford.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled RW Martin Kaut from Colorado (AHL). Assigned LW Dylan Sikura to Colorado (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Placed C Max Domi on injured reserve.

EDMONTON OILERS — Waived RW Kirill Maksimov.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Tommy Novak from Milwaukee (AHL). Assigned F Cody Glass to Milwaukee.

MONTREAL CANANDIENS — Waived RW Alex Belzile.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Waived LWs Dmytro Timashov and Leo Komarov.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired $100,00 in general allocation money from Charlotte FC in exchange for discovery priority to D Jordy Alcivar.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Named Marla Messing interim CEO.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.