Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reassigned LF Terrance Gore and LHP Dylan Lee to the minor leagues. Activated RHP Chris Martin and 1B Johan Camargo.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated LHP Justin Bruihl and RHP Evan Phillips. Reassigned LHP David Price and LF Billy McKinney to the minor leagues.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Named Darnell Coles hitting coach.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Re-signed G Kevin Huerter to a rookie scale extension.

BOSTON CELTICS — Signed G Brodric Thomas to a two-way contract.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Waived F Wes Iwundu.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Claimed G Jeff Dowtin off waivers from Orlando and signed him to a two-way contract.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Claimed G Garrison Mathews off waivers from Boston and signed him to a two-way contract. Waived Fs Mfiondu Kabengele and Anthony Lamb.

INDIANA PACERS — Re-signed G Malcolm Brogdon to a veteran extension.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed C Jay Huff to a two-way contract. Claimed G Avery Bradley off waivers from Golden State.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Re-signed F Jaren Jackson Jr. to a rookie scale extension.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Re-signed G Grayson Allen to a rookie scale extension.

PHOENIX SUNS — Re-signed F Mikal Bridges and G Landry Shamet to a rookie scale extension.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Claimed F Devontae Cacok off waivers from Brooklyn and signed him to a two-way contract. Waived F Al-Farouq Aminu.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed DT Corey Peters on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated OL Josh Andrews from injured reserve. Placed OL Kaleb McGary on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Daren Bates to the practice squad. Released DL Chris Slayton from the pratice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Claimed OT Brandon Knight off waivers from Dallas.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed CB Patrick Peterson on injured reserve. Promoted T Blake Brandel from the practice squad to the active roster.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Designated K Will Lutz return from injured reserve to practice.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Benardrick mcKinney to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated G Sua Opeta from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Deon Cain to the practice squad. Released LB Christian Ellis from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Mychal Kendricks. Signed OL Jon Halapio and RB Jacques Patrick to the practice squad. Released S Jared Mayden from the practice squad. Designated RB JaMycal Hasty return from injured reserve to practice.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated G John Molchon from injured reserve. Released WR Jaydon Mickens. Signed CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson to the practice squad. Released OLB Elijah Ponder from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated S Amani Hooker from injured reserve. Promoted RB Tory Carter from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed CB Kristian Fulton on injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Dallas F Radek Faksa the maximum allowable for slashing Ottawa F Tim Stuzle during a game in Ottawa on Oct. 17. Suspended San Jose RW Evander Kane 21 games for COVID-19 protocol violation.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Dysin Mayo. Assigned D Vladislav Provolnev to Tucson (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled RW Mike Hardman from Rockford (AHL). Assigned D Ian Mitchell to Rockford.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled RW Martin Kaut from Colorado (AHL). Assigned LW Dylan Sikura to Colorado (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Placed C Max Domi on injured reserve.

EDMONTON OILERS — Waived RW Kirill Maksimov.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Tommy Novak from Milwaukee (AHL). Assigned F Cody Glass to Milwaukee.

MONTREAL CANANDIENS — Waived RW Alex Belzile.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Waived LWs Dmytro Timashov and Leo Komarov.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired $100,00 in general allocation money from Charlotte FC in exchange for discovery priority to D Jordy Alcivar.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Named Marla Messing interim CEO.

COLLEGE

WASHINGTON STATE UNIVERSITY — Fired football head coach Nick Rolovich, quarterbacks coach Craig Stutzmann, offensive line coach Mark Weber, defensive line coach Ricky Logo and conerbacks coach John Richardson. Named defensive coordinator Jake Dickert interim head coach.

