Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Ehsan Bokhari assistant general manager.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Announced the retirement of coach Ed Sedar.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Bobby Dickerson infield coach.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Named Oliver Marmol team manager.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Reinstated DL Zach Allen and LB Chandler Jones from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released RB Tavien Feaster from the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Reinstated OT Kaleb McGary from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released DB T.J. Green and K Elliott Fry from the practice squad. Signed S Luther Kirk to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Evin Ksiezarczyk to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Reinstated WR Michael Gallup and LB Francis Bernard from injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Acquired LB Kenny Young and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed G Logan Stenberg on injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed WR Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed RB Malcolm Brown and CB Jason McCourty on injured reserve.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Reinstated RB Rashaad Penny from injured reserve. Elevated QB Jake Luton to the active roster.

