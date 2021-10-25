Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Named Ehsan Bokhari assistant general manager.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Announced the retirement of coach Ed Sedar.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Bobby Dickerson infield coach.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Named Oliver Marmol team manager.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Reinstated DL Zach Allen and LB Chandler Jones from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released RB Tavien Feaster from the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Reinstated OT Kaleb McGary from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released DB T.J. Green and K Elliott Fry from the practice squad. Signed S Luther Kirk to the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Evin Ksiezarczyk to the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Reinstated WR Michael Gallup and LB Francis Bernard from injured reserve.
DENVER BRONCOS — Acquired LB Kenny Young and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed G Logan Stenberg on injured reserve.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed WR Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed RB Malcolm Brown and CB Jason McCourty on injured reserve.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Reinstated RB Rashaad Penny from injured reserve. Elevated QB Jake Luton to the active roster.
