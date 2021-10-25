Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Announced RHPs Thomas Eshelman and Konner Wade, INF Pat Valaika and C Austin Wynns have cleared outright waivers and elected free agency.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Ehsan Bokhari assistant general manager.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Announced the retirement of coach Ed Sedar.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Bobby Dickerson infield coach.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Named Oliver Marmol team manager.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Reinstated DL Zach Allen and LB Chandler Jones from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released RB Tavien Feaster from the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Reinstated OT Kaleb McGary from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released DB T.J. Green and K Elliott Fry from the practice squad. Signed S Luther Kirk to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Evin Ksiezarczyk to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Reinstated WR Michael Gallup and LB Francis Bernard from injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Acquired LB Kenny Young and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick. Waived LB Barrington Wade.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed G Logan Stenberg on injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed WR Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed TE Daniel Helm to the active roster and OL Hroniss Grasu to the practice squad. Placed S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed RB Malcolm Brown and CB Jason McCourty on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Jake Hausmann to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived G Teton Saltes.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived C Will Clapp and DT Albert Huggins. Reinstated LB Kwon Alexander, DE Marcus Davenport and WR Tre’Quan Smith from injured reserve. Promoted WR Kevin White and DT Josiah Bronson to the active roster.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Claimed QB Reid Sinnett off waivers from Miami.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Reinstated DL Jordan Willis from the reserve/suspended list with a one-week roster exemption. Signed S Tony Jefferson to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Reinstated RB Rashaad Penny from injured reserve. Elevated QB Jake Luton to the active roster.

HOCKEY ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Reassigned D Michael Vukojevic to Utica (AHL).

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released D Zach Wilkie and G Thomas Hodges.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released F Scott Kirton.

WHEELING NAILERS — Released G Bill Higgins.

