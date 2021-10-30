On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Muskett passes, runs Monmouth past N.C. A&T 35-16

The Associated Press
October 30, 2021 6:10 pm
< a min read
      

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Tony Muskett threw for 246 yards and a pair of scores and Monmouth never trailed in a 35-16 win over North Carolina A&T on Saturday.

With the win, the Hawks (5-3, 4-0) remain atop the Big South conference standing with Kennesaw State.

Muskett threw a 12-yard score to Joey Aldarelli with 8:37 left in the first quarter, and then threw a 29-yard score to Lonnie Moore with 1:35 left in the first.

The Aggies closed within 14-7 on Jah-Maine Martin’s 3-yard scoring run, and later, within 21-16 following a safety and Jalen Fowler’s 4-yard scoring pass to Nick Dobson just before halftime.

        Insight by Bizagi: During this exclusive webinar, executives from the General Services Administration, Defense Logistics Agency and Bizagi will discuss how their agencies are achieving automation through fast and low-cost strategies.

But Muskett’s 1-yard scoring run late in third made it a 12-point contest and North Carolina A&T (3-5, 2-3) never recovered.

Fowler threw for 215 yards and a touchdown and Martin gained 97 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown.

It was the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|28 VetSecCon2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Health and Human Services leaders visit recovery center in Baltimore