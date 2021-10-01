Trending:
Sports News

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3

The Associated Press
October 1, 2021 10:39 pm
< a min read
      
New York Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 11 4 Totals 35 3 8 3
Nimmo cf 4 2 2 2 Pederson rf 4 0 0 0
Lindor ss 3 1 1 0 Adrianza 3b 4 2 2 1
Báez 2b 4 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 0 2 1
Alonso 1b 4 1 3 1 Riley 1b 4 0 1 0
D.Smith lf 4 0 1 0 Rosario lf 4 1 2 1
McCann c 4 0 2 1 Arcia ss 4 0 0 0
Pillar rf 4 0 1 0 Heredia cf 4 0 0 0
Peraza 3b 3 0 0 0 Contreras c 3 0 1 0
Megill p 2 0 1 0 Ynoa p 1 0 0 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0 Webb p 1 0 0 0
McNeil ph 1 0 0 0 Strider p 0 0 0 0
Hembree p 0 0 0 0 Swanson ph 1 0 0 0
May p 0 0 0 0 Lee p 0 0 0 0
Villar ph 1 0 0 0 Martin p 0 0 0 0
Díaz p 0 0 0 0 d’Arnaud ph 1 0 0 0
New York 000 210 100 4
Atlanta 000 001 110 3

E_Arcia (2). DP_New York 0, Atlanta 3. LOB_New York 5, Atlanta 6. 2B_Megill (3), Alonso (26), Albies (39), Rosario (4). HR_Nimmo 2 (8), Rosario (7), Adrianza (5). SB_Albies (20).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Megill W,4-6 5 1 0 0 1 6
Familia H,12 1 2 1 1 0 2
Hembree H,7 1 2 1 1 0 1
May H,16 1 3 1 1 0 1
Díaz S,32-38 1 0 0 0 0 2
Atlanta
Ynoa L,4-6 5 6 3 3 2 6
Webb 1 2 0 0 0 2
Strider 1 2 1 1 0 0
Lee 1 1 0 0 0 1
Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Familia.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:02. A_32,659 (41,084).

