N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3

|New York
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|4
|11
|4
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|Nimmo cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Pederson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Adrianza 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Báez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Riley 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|D.Smith lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|McCann c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Heredia cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Peraza 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Megill p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ynoa p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Webb p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Strider p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hembree p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|d’Arnaud ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|000
|210
|100
|—
|4
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|110
|—
|3
E_Arcia (2). DP_New York 0, Atlanta 3. LOB_New York 5, Atlanta 6. 2B_Megill (3), Alonso (26), Albies (39), Rosario (4). HR_Nimmo 2 (8), Rosario (7), Adrianza (5). SB_Albies (20).
|New York
|Megill W,4-6
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Familia H,12
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Hembree H,7
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|May H,16
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Díaz S,32-38
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Atlanta
|Ynoa L,4-6
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Webb
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strider
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Lee
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Martin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Familia.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:02. A_32,659 (41,084).
