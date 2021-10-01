N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 11 4 2 10 Nimmo cf 4 2 2 2 0 2 .297 Lindor ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .233 Báez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .265 Alonso 1b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .263 D.Smith lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .246 McCann c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .232 Pillar rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229 Peraza 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .203 Megill p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .214 Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-McNeil ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Hembree p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 May p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Villar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 8 3 1 12 Pederson rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .236 Adrianza 3b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .253 Albies 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .259 Riley 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .303 Rosario lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .270 Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Heredia cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Contreras c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .213 Ynoa p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Webb p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Strider p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Swanson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Lee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-d’Arnaud ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .218

New York 000 210 100_4 11 0 Atlanta 000 001 110_3 8 1

a-popped out for Familia in the 7th. b-struck out for Strider in the 7th. c-struck out for May in the 9th. d-struck out for Martin in the 9th.

E_Arcia (2). LOB_New York 5, Atlanta 6. 2B_Megill (3), Alonso (26), Albies (39), Rosario (4). HR_Nimmo (7), off Ynoa; Nimmo (8), off Strider; Rosario (7), off Hembree; Adrianza (5), off May. RBIs_Alonso (93), McCann (46), Nimmo 2 (27), Albies (105), Rosario (15), Adrianza (28). SB_Albies (20). CS_McCann (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Nimmo, Megill 2, Peraza); Atlanta 4 (Rosario, Riley, Arcia 2). RISP_New York 1 for 6; Atlanta 1 for 5.

GIDP_D.Smith, Báez.

DP_Atlanta 3 (Arcia, Adrianza, Riley; Adrianza, Albies, Riley; Albies, Arcia, Riley).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Megill, W, 4-6 5 1 0 0 1 6 74 4.52 Familia, H, 12 1 2 1 1 0 2 25 3.94 Hembree, H, 7 1 2 1 1 0 1 12 5.68 May, H, 16 1 3 1 1 0 1 28 3.59 Díaz, S, 32-38 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.45

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ynoa, L, 4-6 5 6 3 3 2 6 80 4.05 Webb 1 2 0 0 0 2 20 4.24 Strider 1 2 1 1 0 0 16 9.00 Lee 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 0.00 Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.14

WP_Familia.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:02. A_32,659 (41,084).

