Sports News

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3

The Associated Press
October 1, 2021 10:39 pm
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 11 4 2 10
Nimmo cf 4 2 2 2 0 2 .297
Lindor ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .233
Báez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .265
Alonso 1b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .263
D.Smith lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .246
McCann c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .232
Pillar rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229
Peraza 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .203
Megill p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .214
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-McNeil ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Hembree p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
May p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Villar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 3 8 3 1 12
Pederson rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .236
Adrianza 3b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .253
Albies 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .259
Riley 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .303
Rosario lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .270
Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Heredia cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Contreras c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .213
Ynoa p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .219
Webb p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Strider p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Swanson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Lee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-d’Arnaud ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .218
New York 000 210 100_4 11 0
Atlanta 000 001 110_3 8 1

a-popped out for Familia in the 7th. b-struck out for Strider in the 7th. c-struck out for May in the 9th. d-struck out for Martin in the 9th.

E_Arcia (2). LOB_New York 5, Atlanta 6. 2B_Megill (3), Alonso (26), Albies (39), Rosario (4). HR_Nimmo (7), off Ynoa; Nimmo (8), off Strider; Rosario (7), off Hembree; Adrianza (5), off May. RBIs_Alonso (93), McCann (46), Nimmo 2 (27), Albies (105), Rosario (15), Adrianza (28). SB_Albies (20). CS_McCann (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Nimmo, Megill 2, Peraza); Atlanta 4 (Rosario, Riley, Arcia 2). RISP_New York 1 for 6; Atlanta 1 for 5.

GIDP_D.Smith, Báez.

DP_Atlanta 3 (Arcia, Adrianza, Riley; Adrianza, Albies, Riley; Albies, Arcia, Riley).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Megill, W, 4-6 5 1 0 0 1 6 74 4.52
Familia, H, 12 1 2 1 1 0 2 25 3.94
Hembree, H, 7 1 2 1 1 0 1 12 5.68
May, H, 16 1 3 1 1 0 1 28 3.59
Díaz, S, 32-38 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.45
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ynoa, L, 4-6 5 6 3 3 2 6 80 4.05
Webb 1 2 0 0 0 2 20 4.24
Strider 1 2 1 1 0 0 16 9.00
Lee 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 0.00
Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.14

WP_Familia.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:02. A_32,659 (41,084).

