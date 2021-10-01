N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|11
|4
|2
|10
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.297
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Báez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|D.Smith lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|McCann c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|Pillar rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Peraza 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.203
|Megill p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-McNeil ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Hembree p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Villar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|1
|12
|
|Pederson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.236
|Adrianza 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Riley 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.303
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Heredia cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.213
|Ynoa p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Webb p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Strider p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Swanson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Lee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-d’Arnaud ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|New York
|000
|210
|100_4
|11
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|110_3
|8
|1
a-popped out for Familia in the 7th. b-struck out for Strider in the 7th. c-struck out for May in the 9th. d-struck out for Martin in the 9th.
E_Arcia (2). LOB_New York 5, Atlanta 6. 2B_Megill (3), Alonso (26), Albies (39), Rosario (4). HR_Nimmo (7), off Ynoa; Nimmo (8), off Strider; Rosario (7), off Hembree; Adrianza (5), off May. RBIs_Alonso (93), McCann (46), Nimmo 2 (27), Albies (105), Rosario (15), Adrianza (28). SB_Albies (20). CS_McCann (2).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Nimmo, Megill 2, Peraza); Atlanta 4 (Rosario, Riley, Arcia 2). RISP_New York 1 for 6; Atlanta 1 for 5.
GIDP_D.Smith, Báez.
DP_Atlanta 3 (Arcia, Adrianza, Riley; Adrianza, Albies, Riley; Albies, Arcia, Riley).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Megill, W, 4-6
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|74
|4.52
|Familia, H, 12
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|25
|3.94
|Hembree, H, 7
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|5.68
|May, H, 16
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|28
|3.59
|Díaz, S, 32-38
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.45
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ynoa, L, 4-6
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|6
|80
|4.05
|Webb
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|4.24
|Strider
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|9.00
|Lee
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Martin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.14
WP_Familia.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:02. A_32,659 (41,084).
