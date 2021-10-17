Trending:
NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 Results

The Associated Press
October 17, 2021 6:25 pm
2 min read
      

Sunday

At Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth, Texas.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 334 laps, 58 points.

2. (12) William Byron, Chevrolet, 334, 50.

3. (11) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 334, 34.

4. (7) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 334, 40.

5. (24) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 334, 39.

6. (4) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 334, 48.

7. (6) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 334, 33.

8. (3) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 334, 40.

9. (9) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 334, 32.

10. (19) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 334, 27.

11. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 334, 34.

12. (21) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 334, 25.

13. (13) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 334, 24.

14. (15) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 334, 23.

15. (26) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 334, 30.

16. (17) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 332, 33.

17. (16) Michael McDowell, Ford, 332, 20.

18. (22) Aric Almirola, Ford, 331, 19.

19. (20) Cole Custer, Ford, 330, 18.

20. (29) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 329, 17.

21. (10) Chris Buescher, Ford, accident, 327, 16.

22. (35) BJ McLeod, Ford, 324, 0.

23. (38) David Starr, Ford, 323, 0.

24. (36) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 321, 0.

25. (8) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, accident, 320, 12.

26. (33) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 319, 0.

27. (39) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 317, 0.

28. (25) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 311, 9.

29. (28) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, accident, 299, 8.

30. (5) Joey Logano, Ford, engine, 298, 7.

31. (30) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, suspension, 59, 6.

32. (18) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, accident, 38, 5.

33. (14) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, accident, 36, 4.

34. (27) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 31, 3.

35. (31) Ryan Newman, Ford, accident, 31, 2.

36. (23) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, accident, 30, 1.

37. (32) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, accident, 30, 0.

38. (34) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, accident, 30, 0.

39. (37) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, accident, 29, 0.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 134.854 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 42 minutes, 54 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .459 seconds.

Caution Flags: 11 for 55 laps.

Lead Changes: 8 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Larson 0-27; W.Byron 28-39; M.Truex 40; W.Byron 41-82; K.Larson 83-93; W.Byron 94; D.Hamlin 95-96; Ky.Busch 97-116; K.Larson 117-334

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 3 times for 256 laps; W.Byron, 3 times for 55 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 20 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 2 laps; M.Truex, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 8; M.Truex, 4; R.Blaney, 3; A.Bowman, 3; D.Hamlin, 2; Ky.Busch, 2; C.Elliott, 2; B.Keselowski, 1; J.Logano, 1; C.Bell, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; W.Byron, 1; A.Almirola, 1; M.McDowell, 1; B.Wallace, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 4123; 2. R.Blaney, 4072; 3. D.Hamlin, 4064; 4. Ky.Busch, 4063; 5. C.Elliott, 4055; 6. B.Keselowski, 4048; 7. M.Truex, 4041; 8. J.Logano, 4020; 9. K.Harvick, 2248; 10. C.Bell, 2198; 11. Ku.Busch, 2196; 12. T.Reddick, 2192; 13. W.Byron, 2183; 14. A.Almirola, 2136; 15. A.Bowman, 2135; 16. M.McDowell, 2107.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

