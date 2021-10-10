NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 Results

Sunday

At Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Concord, N.C.

Lap length: 2.28 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (10) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 109 laps, 45 points.

2. (29) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 109, 35.

3. (16) Chris Buescher, Ford, 109, 34.

4. (9) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 109, 47.

5. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 109, 32.

6. (30) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 109, 31.

7. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 109, 42.

8. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 109, 29.

9. (6) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 109, 43.

10. (12) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 109, 29.

11. (11) William Byron, Chevrolet, 109, 30.

12. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 109, 44.

13. (25) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 109, 24.

14. (15) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 109, 23.

15. (14) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 109, 22.

16. (19) Michael McDowell, Ford, 109, 23.

17. (17) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 109, 20.

18. (23) Cole Custer, Ford, 109, 19.

19. (31) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 109, 18.

20. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 109, 21.

21. (18) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 109, 16.

22. (22) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 109, 15.

23. (27) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 109, 14.

24. (21) Aric Almirola, Ford, 109, 13.

25. (13) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 109, 17.

26. (20) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 109, 11.

27. (36) Joey Hand, Ford, 109, 10.

28. (37) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 109, 0.

29. (5) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 109, 18.

30. (28) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 109, 7.

31. (35) Scott Heckert, Ford, 109, 6.

32. (39) Timmy Hill, Ford, 108, 0.

33. (7) Kevin Harvick, Ford, accident, 98, 13.

34. (34) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 96, 0.

35. (26) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, accident, 93, 2.

36. (32) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, accident, 90, 0.

37. (38) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, engine, 66, 0.

38. (33) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, engine, 57, 0.

39. (24) Ryan Newman, Ford, accident, 19, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 77.654 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 15 minutes, 4 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.782 seconds.

Caution Flags: 9 for 18 laps.

Lead Changes: 15 among 10 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D.Hamlin 0-9; J.Logano 10-13; R.Blaney 14-22; A.Allmendinger 23-24; C.Elliott 25-26; A.Allmendinger 27-29; Ky.Busch 30-51; R.Blaney 52; W.Byron 53-75; Ku.Busch 76; C.Buescher 77; D.Hamlin 78-80; W.Byron 81-87; Ku.Busch 88; D.Hamlin 89-101; K.Larson 102-109

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): W.Byron, 2 times for 30 laps; D.Hamlin, 3 times for 25 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 22 laps; R.Blaney, 2 times for 10 laps; K.Larson, 1 time for 8 laps; A.Allmendinger, 2 times for 5 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 4 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 2 laps; Ku.Busch, 2 times for 2 laps; C.Buescher, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 7; M.Truex, 4; R.Blaney, 3; A.Bowman, 3; D.Hamlin, 2; Ky.Busch, 2; C.Elliott, 2; J.Logano, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; C.Bell, 1; W.Byron, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; A.Almirola, 1; M.McDowell, 1; B.Wallace, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 3148; 2. K.Larson, 3147; 3. J.Logano, 3138; 4. R.Blaney, 3133; 5. Ky.Busch, 3132; 6. C.Elliott, 3129; 7. B.Keselowski, 3116; 8. M.Truex, 3113; 9. K.Harvick, 3088; 10. C.Bell, 3085; 11. W.Byron, 3070; 12. A.Bowman, 3061; 13. Ku.Busch, 2163; 14. T.Reddick, 2160; 15. A.Almirola, 2117; 16. M.McDowell, 2087.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

